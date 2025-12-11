Christmas Jumpers, Family Frolics, A Touching Reunion, And More...
The best work, curated
11 December 2025
'Happy Christmassacre Jumpers' for Peta by Grey London
Peta extends its Christmas campaign with a gory take on Chistmas jumpers, a darkly comic social media video, and high profile celebrity partnerships (with the likes of David Walliams).
One for the dinner table activists.
'Andy Murray Surprise' for Walker's Shortbread by Weber Shandwick
Celebrating its offerings this festive season, Walker's Shortbread enlists brand ambassador and tennis champion Andy Murray. The surly Scot surprised fans in the window of Whole Foods in Kensington, wearing Walker's Shortbread's bespoke Christmas jumper.
'The Gifts That Matter' for Bol by DEPT
Dutch e-commerce retailer bol spotlights that the festive season is all about meaningful gifting. The campaign sees a follow-up of its Christmas campaign, where Sinterklaas surprises Santa Claus with a special gesture.
Whitechapel Gallery's New Visual Identity by BBH Studios
Paying homage to its 125th anniversary, Whitechapel Gallery is entering 2026 with a new visual identity.
Designed to both showcase its unique history and a visionary future, the work sees spirit, grit, and radical energy of East London.
'Not A Sock Shop' for O2 by VCCP
O2 promotes its Priority experiences this Christmas with its very first pop-up shop that unexpectedly gave out socks.
Located in Leeds, the activation was designed to intercept shoppers when they may have otherwise bought a generic gift, giving Priority customers the change to get something truly meaningful: time together.
'155th Anniversary Celebration' for De Bijenkorf by DEPT
Dutch premium department store De Bijenkorf, as part of its155th anniversary celebration, highlighted the rich heritage its department store has played on Dutch fashion and culture.
'Ginger's Christmas' for Dr Oetker by adam&eveDDB London
Dr Oetker celebrates the magic of baking over the Christmas period, which saw the introduction of its gingerbread character, Ginger, enjoying the season.
The work showcases how Christmas is the most important time of year for baking.
'Long Train Ay?' for Snickers by T&P Australia
The latest instalment of Snickers' 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' brand platform saw a 50 carriage freight train used as OOH to intercept Australia's train crossing waiting times.
The work injected humour and unique brand storytelling, with witty lines like 'Long Train Ay?' and 'Impatient?'.
'I'm not remarkable' for Apple
For International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Apple released a short film showing how disabled students use its products on a daily basis, from Live Captions to Braille Access.