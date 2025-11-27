Work of the Week
The Grinch Steals McDonald's, Andy Murray's Unique Jumper, Garfield Weighs In, and More...
The best work, curated
27 November 2025
'It’s A 24 Carat Christmas For Kevin & Katie' for Aldi by McCann
And the three-part wedding saga for the veggy couple draws to a close - with the question 'will they or won't they?' being answered... kind of.
'It's Pixel, Actually' for Google Pixel by WPP Media
Google Pixel taps in to the rom com energy of the classic Love Actually.
Starring Martine McCutcheon (who played Natalie in the original) and Thomas Brodie Sangster (who played the lovestruck Sam inn the original) to show off how the Google Pixel can capture all the magic of love and Christmas.
'Yellow Brick Lane' for Universal Pictures by Organic (Havas Play)
With the release of Wicked For Good, the famous London Brick Lane has been given a makeover featuring installations and street art inspired by the wonderful land of Oz.
'IAMS Healthy Weight Garfield Lasagne' for IAMs by Adam&EveDDB
The Mars-owned cat food brand IAMs has created an installation at the Mall Of America in order to raise awareness of overweight cats.
The multi-platform campaign showcases the weight loss journey of cats across Instagram and TikTok.
'McDonald's Christmas Grinched' for McDonald's by Leo UK
The festive campaign sees the Grinch mischievously saboteur McDonald's’ Christmas.
The campaign shows the character derailing the brand’s festive plans with the launch of The Grinch Meal, in an aim to bring light-hearted relief and nostalgia to a broad audience.
'Andy Murray Sports Christmas Jumper' for Walker's Shortbread by New Commercial Arts and Weber Shandwick
Scottish manufacturer Walker's Shortbread celebrates the festive season with tennis icon Andy Murray in a Christmas jumper designed with the company's signature sugary fingers and triangles.
'The Arthur Tut' for Arthritis UK by Digitas
The TikTok-first campaign in partnership with TikTok for Good’s Launchpad aims to tackle the stigma and isolation that affects young people with arthritis.
The work shows a unique collaboration between street dance and physiotherapy, showing a range of joint-friendly movements to help mobilise joints and manage pain.
'Thank You For My Happy Place' for The Dog's Trust by VCCP Blue
The work celebrates the dedication of dog owners across the UK, highlighting the love and care they provide to their dogs - especially during the festive season.
‘Thank you for my Happy Place’ followed Buddy, a rescue dog, and his best friend Daisy; it captures their growing connection and the realisation that a love of a human makes them feel at home.
'Don’t Put Drugs In The Driving Seat' for THINK! and the Department for Transport by FCB
The road safety campaign 'THINK!' returned to tackle drug driving.
The slogan 'Don’t put drugs in the driving seat' aimed to convey the hazards of drug driving - particularly aimed at young men aged 17-29, who are more likely to be at risk of being killed or seriously injured in drug-driving collisions.