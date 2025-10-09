Work Of The Week
Tesco's 'Fruit and Veg for Schools'; Quorn's got 'Nothing to Hide'; Colgate's Purple Serum and More
The best work, curated
09 October 2025
'The One And Only' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
To promote the supermarket's expansion of the No.1 range, the campaign sees Chesney Hawkes spotlit in a Waitrose aisle and sampling the new No.1 products while performing a reimagined version of his timeless hit song.
'Tesco Fruit and Veg for Schools' for Tesco by BBH
Once again promoting its mission statement that ‘Every Little Helps’ Tesco brings its 'Stickers' campaign to the limelight - a playful response to a stark reality: fewer than 1 in 10 children regularly eat the recommended five-a-day.
To address the issue, the supermarket giant has donated over 10.8 million portions of fruit and vegetables to schools across the UK over the last two years.
'Nothing to Hide' for Quorn by adam&eveDDB
Quorn returns to TV screens with its biggest marketing push in more than four years.
'Nothing to Hide' celebrates its high-protein, no artificial ingredients range - featuring Perry Pig, Clarence Cow and Chickson Chicken.
'England, Meet Your Champions' for O2 by VCCP
After England's Red Roses claimed the glory in the Rugby World Cup, O2 pays homage to their victory in reworking its 'England, meet England' campaign.
'England, meet your Champions' sees Lioness Chloe Kelly - another winner from this summer of sport - revealing the tribute to the Red Roses on an O2 poster.
'Breakfast Better' for Whole Earth by St Luke's
Peanut butter brand Whole Earth is encouraging audiences to make 'Breakfast Better', with its new OOH campaign.
The rallying cry looks to persuade that Whole Earth is the answer to powering up the day in the best way possible, from a delicious-looking peanut butter bagel rising in place of the sun to toast on top of an illustrated winners cup to a rocket taking off.
'Near or Far' for O2 by VCCP
O2 yet again looks to show the power behind its connection with 'Near or Far' - celebrating that regardless of where you are, its network coverage has you covered.
1/3
2/3
3/3
'Educating Yorkshire Heartwarming Moments' for Channel 4 and the Department for Education, by WPP Media's Wavemaker
Channel 4 has partnered with the Department for Education (DfE) to support its 'Get into Teaching' movement alongside the return of the much-loved Educating Yorkshire.
The campaign sees teachers from the show reacting to some of its iconic moments, from watching a pupil grow in confidence to funny viral scenes.
'Max White Purple Serum' for Colgate by WPP's Wavemaker UK and VML
Colgate has revealed a new groundbreaking innovation with its Max White Purple Serum for lasting teeth whitening results.
The campaign was created and executed by WPP, with media strategy, planning, and buying handled by Wavemaker UK, part of WPP Media, and VML managing Amazon planning and buying. It features a digital-first approach, tailored to connect with 18–34 year olds who value confidence and a radiant, camera-ready smile.
'10 Stories' for Google by VCCP
The campaign aims to showcase how AI-powered tools like Google Workspace with Gemini are helping small businesses across Britain grow.
It is made up of a series of 10 documentary-style films capturing the stories of Google Workspace customers from across Britain.