Tesco's 'Fruit and Veg for Schools'; Quorn's got 'Nothing to Hide'; Colgate's Purple Serum and More

'Tesco Fruit and Veg for Schools' for Tesco by BBH

Once again promoting its mission statement that ‘Every Little Helps’ Tesco brings its 'Stickers' campaign to the limelight - a playful response to a stark reality: fewer than 1 in 10 children regularly eat the recommended five-a-day.

To address the issue, the supermarket giant has donated over 10.8 million portions of fruit and vegetables to schools across the UK over the last two years.

Read more.