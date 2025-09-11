Audi Produces an Engine Symphony, VodafoneThree Debuts Combined Ad, McDonald's Crossover & More

Work of The Week
11 September 2025
'Think You Know Argos? Think Again.' for Argos by T&P
For too long, the belief that Argos is “just for toys" has overshadowed its vast array of desirable, must-have products. Now, Argos’s iconic brand mascots, Connie and Trevor, are stepping in as the ultimate interventionists, disruptively proving there’s more to Argos than meets the eye.
'O2 Live From The Highlands' for O2 by VCCP
On 4 September, O2 and Sofar Sounds brought together 100 lucky music fans to enjoy epic performances from Kojey Radical, Hamzaa, Victor Ray and Au/Ra in the heart of the Scottish Highlands at the UK’s most remote gig.
The one-off event follows O2’s latest mobile coverage upgrade in Scotland, which has extended 4G and 5G connectivity to over 13,000 additional postcodes, including some of the country’s most isolated areas in the Scottish Highlands. The gig was also live streamed to music fans at the Outernet London.
'Mountainwear Rescue' for Mammut by Dept
Mammut, the 162-year-old Swiss mountaineering brand, is doubling down on its anti-gorpcore stance with the launch of 'Mountainwear Rescue'.
This campaign builds on the friction that Mammut's 'Not a Streetwear Brand' campaign explored, which aimed at competitors who started selling clothes for the street, not the summit.
'This Is Not A Test' for Choose Love by Droga5
Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, and humanitarian charity Choose Love released a tactical OOH campaign to coincide with the UK government’s nationwide emergency alert to 60 million people. Digital billboards in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool and Gloucester lit up with a striking call to action: “This is not a test. You do need to take action.”
The work alerts the public to take tangible action for refugees in the UK and beyond.
'Everyone Has A Flavourite' for Walkers by VCCP
‘Everyone has a Flavourite’, brings Walkers' iconic flavours and distinctive brand assets to life across a series of twelve high-impact visuals.
It celebrates the full Walkers range - ten iconic flavours alongside two brand new flavours, Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken - through striking visual executions that hero Walkers’ logo and iconic design language, while putting crisp lovers' favourites front and centre.
'Engine Symphony' for Audi by BBH
'Engine Symphony' from BBH translates the intricate sound of Audiʼs RS models accelerating into sheet music. The latest OOH ditches the usual high-speed car shots for something far more subtle and sophisticated: musical scores.
'A Personal Appeal' for Alzheimer's Society by New Commercial Arts
Alzheimer’s Society's new brand platform, 'It will take a society to beat dementia', leads with a nationwide integrated campaign exploring the experience of a dementia diagnosis through the eyes of the individual.
'A Personal Appeal' brings to 'It will take a society to beat dementia' - a line capturing that they are the charity who understands all parts of dementia, giving support to those who need it.
'Not Made By Gordon' for Burger King by BBH
Burger King UK is flipping the script on celebrity endorsements with a new campaign, ‘Not Made By Gordon’.
Born out of a desire to highlight Burger King’s quality credentials, the campaign playfully showcases the chef's humorous (and ultimately failed) attempts to get involved with Burger King's creation.
'RE/Style' For Vinted with WPP Media's MindShare UK
Vinted, the leading second-hand fashion marketplace in Europe and a go-to destination for all kinds of second-hand items, is partnering to produce RE/style, a new TV competition series that showcases secondhand design as the future of fashion, hosted by acclaimed presenter and former model Emma Willis.
Co-created with Lion Television Scotland (an All3Media company) and media agency Mindshare UK, a WPP Media brand, the series premieres on Prime Video in the UK in October 2025, and is Vinted's first long-form branded content on Prime Video.
'Two Networks Are Better Than One' for VodafoneThree, by Leo UK and Wonderhood Studios
VodafoneThree is today launching its first joint campaign since Vodafone and Three merged earlier this year.
Created by Leo UK and Wonderhood Studios, and titled ‘Two networks are better than one’, the fully integrated campaign highlights the benefits customers are already receiving from both brands including more coverage, faster speeds and fewer not spots. Customers’ devices automatically connect to the best coverage available – whether that’s on the Vodafone or Three network – effectively giving them access to two networks at no extra cost
'BotBoard' for WorldID by Iris
World, the network of real humans, built on anonymous proof of human technology and powered by a globally inclusive financial network that enables the free flow of digital assets, released the first fully synchronized, three-robot billboard in Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles, on September 6.
The billboard promotes the importance of proof of human for the age of AI. The message is simple: Bots are here — we need to make them easier to spot.
McDonald's Monopoly Returns with Leo UK and tms
Monopoly at McDonald's is back in the UK for the ‘ultimate collab’ – dropping a range of exciting prizes, exclusive merchandise, and an interactive digital game board, while introducing its first Monopoly themed menu item: the Loaded Caramel McFlurry.
The campaign, led by creative marketing agency tms and Leo UK, taps into Gen Z’s love of brand partnerships, with Mr. Monopoly teaming up with McDonaldland characters Grimace, Birdie, and Hamburglar in a playful icon-meets-icon crossover.