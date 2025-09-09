Greater Than One: VodafoneThree Shares First Campaign Since Merging

VodafoneThree is today launching its first joint campaign since Vodafone and Three merged earlier this year.

Created by Leo UK and Wonderhood Studios, and titled ‘Two networks are better than one’, the fully integrated campaign highlights the benefits customers are already receiving from both brands including more coverage, faster speeds and fewer not spots. Customers’ devices automatically connect to the best coverage available – whether that’s on the Vodafone or Three network – effectively giving them access to two networks at no extra cost.

The campaign is united by one simple concept, that two networks are better than one. It marks the first time Vodafone and Three brands have shown up to consumers together. Each brand has its own authentic assets that echo the distinct personalities of the individual brands across channels including TV, OOH, retail, social, digital, which talk to each other and the same unified message.

Each brand will release a 30-second film, with voiceovers landing the core message of two networks coming together, and each featuring ‘Express Yourself’ by Labrinth as the soundtrack.

Today Three will unveil a film observing small life moments, as a camera is dropped into a British park. From two teenagers nervously waiting for a crush’s message to friends sharing memes with one another, the benefit of the two networks coming together means more opportunity for connection. The film from Wonderhood Studios, directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy Films and created by creative team, James Rafter and Myles Vincent will run across TV, VOD and cinema.