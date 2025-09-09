Greater Than One: VodafoneThree Shares First Campaign Since Merging
The ad celebrates the benefits offered by VodafoneThree's joint network
09 September 2025
VodafoneThree is today launching its first joint campaign since Vodafone and Three merged earlier this year.
Created by Leo UK and Wonderhood Studios, and titled ‘Two networks are better than one’, the fully integrated campaign highlights the benefits customers are already receiving from both brands including more coverage, faster speeds and fewer not spots. Customers’ devices automatically connect to the best coverage available – whether that’s on the Vodafone or Three network – effectively giving them access to two networks at no extra cost.
The campaign is united by one simple concept, that two networks are better than one. It marks the first time Vodafone and Three brands have shown up to consumers together. Each brand has its own authentic assets that echo the distinct personalities of the individual brands across channels including TV, OOH, retail, social, digital, which talk to each other and the same unified message.
Each brand will release a 30-second film, with voiceovers landing the core message of two networks coming together, and each featuring ‘Express Yourself’ by Labrinth as the soundtrack.
Today Three will unveil a film observing small life moments, as a camera is dropped into a British park. From two teenagers nervously waiting for a crush’s message to friends sharing memes with one another, the benefit of the two networks coming together means more opportunity for connection. The film from Wonderhood Studios, directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy Films and created by creative team, James Rafter and Myles Vincent will run across TV, VOD and cinema.
This will be followed on 12th September, with Vodafone UK debuting its film from Leo UK, directed by Rogue Films’ Max Fisher and featuring brand ambassador Roman Kemp. Acting as a warm, humorous guide, Roman links together everyday moments that depend on a strong network, from a father and daughter livestreaming a dance, to old friends keeping a chess match alive online. The 30-second film will run in digital first (YouTube) and across TV.
The campaign message will also come to life across the nation through a series of OOH activations featuring both brands. Vodafone UK and Three appear side by side in playful conversation, with copy lines such as ‘Two networks are better than one’ answered with ‘We totally agree’ and ‘Cheers to that!’. Launching on 15th September, the work spans national 48-sheets, roadside and rail placements, plus premium DOOH formats including the Cromination and a full tunnel wrap at London Waterloo - immersing commuters in the benefits of having access to the UK’s largest mobile* network operator.
The campaign will run across social and digital channels, alongside a partnership with The Guardian for both Vodafone and Three spanning print and display.
Media planning and buying for Vodafone and Three was handled by Carat and Zenith respectively.
Maria Koutsoudakis, Chief Brand Officer, VodafoneThree, said: “Bringing together Vodafone and Three will create a new era of connectivity. As millions of our customers are already starting to enjoy the benefits of the combined networks, we moved at pace to bring a campaign which highlights the everyday moments that depend on a strong network coverage, while bringing the personalities of both brands to life across the country. More coverage, means more connections for the nation. This is the first campaign of a very exciting chapter for Vodafone and Three and we’re looking forward to capturing more moments that demonstrate how we’re improving connections in the UK.”
VodafoneThree is committed to delivering a new era of connectivity. Just weeks after announcing its unprecedented £11 billion investment plan in June, customers across the UK started to experience the benefits. In fact, more than 7 million Three customers have seen their 4G speeds boosted by an average of 20%, with some up to 40% thanks to the integration of combined spectrum as well as millions of Vodafone and Three customers enjoying the best of both networks at no extra cost. By bringing the networks together, VodafoneThree is unlocking greater capacity, eliminating 4G not spots and expanding 5G coverage across the UK. Together, these network improvements reflect the rapid pace at which VodafoneThree is transforming connectivity across the UK.
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, said: “When two great networks come together there’s one simple truth: two networks are better than one. Now that Vodafone customers can use Three’s network automatically and vice-versa, millions can enjoy the best of both.”
Aidan McClure, Chief Creative Officer, Wonderhood Studios adds: “Cheers to what Mark said! From more everyday moments of connection to more mobile phone behaviours – the campaign highlights how customers will benefit from both brands coming together.”
