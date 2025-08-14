work of the week
Currys Steps Into The Future, Diet Coke Shares Its Taste and More...
The best creative, curated
14 August 2025
'Step Into The Future' for Currys by AMV BBDO
Tying in with the new school year, the latest iteration of Currys' Beyon Techspectations platform highlights the extraordinary lengths its colleagues will go to ensure every customer goes home with the right laptop for their needs.
The campaign, created with AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry, addresses a growing trend in consumer behaviour, as people hold onto their laptops for longer, often missing out on the latest advancements in technology.
'Be Spoilt For Choice' for Heathrow by St Luke's
Heathrow is launching a new campaign encouraging travellers to enjoy its unmatched retail shopping experience before flying off on holiday.
“Be spoilt for choice”, was devised by creative agency St Luke’s and will run across digital channels in London and South East England between 11 August and 15 September initially, with plans to roll out across more channels in the new year.
'This Is My Taste' for Diet Coke by Ogilvy
Diet Coke has unveiled the next chapter of its ‘This Is My Taste’ campaign, starring actor Jamie Dornan and created by Ogilvy. This bold new phase focuses on celebrating the unique passions that define us, with Dornan sharing his love for cold-water swimming in new content designed to inspire audiences.
'Safe Sub' for Betfair by Pablo
Fronted by a striking new TV commercial, Betfair's latest campaign brings the concept to life with unexpected flair: a singing substitutes board belting out The Klaxons’ anthem It’s Not Over Yet.