Virgin Media's 'Trunk Trucker'; Craig David in 'Did Somebody Say' and More...
04 September 2025
'Trunk Trucker' for Virgin Media O2 by VCCP
Virgin Media O2 launches the fourth chapter of its ‘To Better and Beyond’ campaign, ‘Trunk Trucker’ - designed to spotlight Virgin Media’s TV and entertainment service.
Building on the success of previous campaigns ‘Highland Rider’, ‘Goat Glider’ and ‘Walrus Whizzer’, the new creative shifts focus from broadband to entertainment, showcasing that Virgin Media offers a world-class selection of programming - including TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Disney+ and Netflix.
'In Denim We Can' for Primark by VCCP
Primark launches a bold new campaign celebrating the power of great denim without the premium price tag. The campaign is the first expression of Primark’s new brand platform ‘That’s So Primark’ in the UK.
Rooted in the insight that the right pair of jeans has the power to transform your mood - and what you feel capable of - ‘In Denim We Can’ celebrates that at Primark, you don't need to pay premium prices to get your hands on denim that makes you feel ready to take on anything the day might throw your way.
'All The Experts' for Allianz by Edelman
Allianz is reintroducing its insurance offer to the UK through a deliberately vibrant above-the-line campaign that aims to show its caring side, while introducing the creative platform 'All the Experts'.
With a hint of Wes Anderson in its colour palette and a large, varied cast, the All the Experts campaign deliberately breaks the mould of insurance ads that typically dwell on the grim aftermath of accidents, instead celebrating the many people and roles involved in helping customers return to their lives with minimal disruption.
'It Could Be You' for Allywn by VCCP
The campaign marks a return to its original 'It Could Be You' slogan, re-dedicating the campaign to the core promise of Lotto. The slogan, which has not been seen on screens for more than 26 years, is now substantiated by a wealth of winning stories from over 30 years of players buying Lotto tickets to give it added credence, emotion and rational credibility.
The integrated campaign rekindles the celestial hand representing the magical winning moment that could happen to anyone.
'Got Your Back' for NatWest by T&P
NatWest's latest integrated campaign launches its new Family-Backed Mortgage - a product designed to help make the dream of buying your first home a reality in an increasingly challenging housing market.
Created by T&P 'Got Your Back' tells a story from the frustration of feeling locked out of the market, to the undeniable satisfaction of getting your own keys.
'A.N.Y Bank' for Nationwide by Mother
In the fifth instalment of Nationwide’s ‘A.N.Y. Bank’ advertising series, which has been created by Mother, the brand highlights one of the benefits of being a Nationwide Member and one of the brand’s flagship anti-fraud products, its 24/7 Scam Checker service.
The latest chapter of the story features Dominic West, the infamous banker who receives a call from his daughter… or is she? Enter Nationwide’s Scam Checker service, which allows members to talk to Nationwide and check a payment over the phone or in branch whenever they’re not sure.
'Check Your Chicken' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
Waitrose has launched a new campaign, ‘Check Your Chicken’, to celebrate the fulfilment of its groundbreaking pledge to the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC).
Created by Wonderhood Studios, the new ad stars comedian, creator and star of Taskmaster, Alex Horne, and his band, The Horne Section, the hero social film - crafted by Wonderhood Studios.
'It's Classic Tottenham' for Tottenham Hotspur by T&P
Spurs take us on a trip down memory lane with a playful Total 90-inspired campaign in celebration of the launch of their new third kit.
Created by T&P the film, set in a lavish North London home, is packed with nods to noughties football culture and the iconic Nike Total 90 era – from retro haircuts and eyebrow stylings to a cheeky wink at the Club’s history of commemorating iconic games on DVD.
'Tableau' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
Marking 100 years since John Lewis’s famous ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise was introduced, Saatchi & Saatchi has unveiled a new campaign, Tableau, celebrating the integral role the brand plays in modern British life.
The campaign leads with a hero 100-second film which, shot at 100 frames per second, feels like a moving piece of art, and captures the 100 years of culture that John Lewis has shaped in one riotous and non-chronological sequence.
'Did Somebody Say' for Just Eat by McCann London
Just Eat UK&I launched its latest iteration of the iconic ‘Did Somebody Say’ campaign, starring none other than R&B and garage legend, Craig David.
Following in the footsteps of music talent such as Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Latto, Craig David’s garage-inspired rendition of the iconic Just Eat mnemonic creates a new nostalgic sound that champions community, while highlighting the many needs and desires that Just Eat caters to.