Virgin Media's 'Trunk Trucker'; Craig David in 'Did Somebody Say' and More...

'In Denim We Can' for Primark by VCCP

Primark launches a bold new campaign celebrating the power of great denim without the premium price tag. The campaign is the first expression of Primark’s new brand platform ‘That’s So Primark’ in the UK.

Rooted in the insight that the right pair of jeans has the power to transform your mood - and what you feel capable of - ‘In Denim We Can’ celebrates that at Primark, you don't need to pay premium prices to get your hands on denim that makes you feel ready to take on anything the day might throw your way.

