Trident Urges 'Tridifferent', Cheetos Resurfaces Messy Joy, and Whiskas Reveals Pop-Up Purradise
07 August 2025
'TriDifferent' for Trident Gum by FCB London and Chicago
'TriDifferent' is Trident’s new creative lens, encouraging audiences to embrace the unexpected – specifically Gen Z to break away from sameness and try something new - starting with a piece of gum.
Rooted in the insight that younger consumers are seeking fresh, playful ways to break from sameness, the platform positions Trident as the spark that shifts your mindset – nudging you toward something different.
Cheetos Brings Its 'Messy Joy' To The UK With Dept
PepsiCo snack brand Cheetos has launched its biggest influencer campaign - and first in the UK - to bring the authentic, messy joy of the snack to major British retailers.
The iconic global brand, worth $3bn , is launching the campaign with global digital agency DEPT® to carve a cult following as the product enters major retailers in the UK.
'Engineered for Whatever' for Columbia Sportswear by adam&eveDDB
Columbia Sportswear's new brand platform, ‘Engineered for Whatever’, peels back Mother Nature’s cliché facade to expose the unpredictable chaos beneath.
The campaign kicks off with a visceral, irreverent and downright bonkers film that shows humans getting their asses kicked by the great outdoors.
'Step Inside Purradise' for Whiskas by AMV BBDO and Weber Shandwick
Whiskas has extended its Purradise platform with a one-day immersive pop-up launching in London ahead of International Cat Day.
Designed to celebrate the emotional bond between humans and their feline companions, the event brings Purradise to life through six interactive zones, including Aroma Island, where guests can explore their cat’s extraordinary sense of smell, and Gravy Lake for fun feline-themed treats.
'Set The Juice Loose' for Maynards Bassetts by VCCP
VCCP is bringing back the juice through an evolution designed to rekindle the UK’s love of Maynards Bassetts.
Targeting both long-time fans and slightly younger 35-55 audience, the campaign re-energises Maynards Bassetts’ nostalgic charm by turning everyday kitchen utensils into the unexpected stars of the show.
'Sorry' for Potential Energy by Droga5 London
Not-for-profit marketing firm Potential Energy Coalition has released a campaign aimed at parents that uses the power of storytelling to accelerate demand for climate solutions.
At the heart of the campaign is a hero film titled “Sorry”, which taps into the uniquely British habit to apologise – often and for everything.
'Every Stop Is A Story' for Govia Thameslink Railway by TMW
The integrated campaign, aimed at shifting perceptions from commuter lines towards being seen as more of a leisure travel brand, introduces the brand umbrella, 'Every Stop is a Story', to encourage leisure travel on its network.
'Gravy meets Pastry' for KFC by Mother
For the first time ever, KFC and Greggs have teamed up to unite that nation’s favourite food combo - flakey Greggs Sausage Rolls drenched in iconic KFC gravy.
Created by Mother, ‘Gravy Meets Pastry’ starts with a three-day road trip, kicking off today (7th August) in London’s South Bank, with two vans dishing up the culinary crossover of the century.
'Raleigh Forever' for Accell Group By Dept
Raleigh, the iconic British bicycle brand that has been shaping the streets since 1887, kicks off a new chapter. In collaboration with digital agency DEPT®, the brand is launching an entirely new brand platform, including a European campaign centred around the electric Raleigh ONE.