Trident Urges 'Tridifferent', Cheetos Resurfaces Messy Joy, and Whiskas Reveals Pop-Up Purradise

'TriDifferent' for Trident Gum by FCB London and Chicago

'TriDifferent' is Trident’s new creative lens, encouraging audiences to embrace the unexpected – specifically Gen Z to break away from sameness and try something new - starting with a piece of gum.

Rooted in the insight that younger consumers are seeking fresh, playful ways to break from sameness, the platform positions Trident as the spark that shifts your mindset – nudging you toward something different.

