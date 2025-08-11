Brands Celebrate Football's Return, Cadbury's First Bournville Ad in 50 Years and More...

‘Made To Be Enjoyed, Not Endured’ For Cadbury/Bournville by VCCP

The dark chocolate brand returns to screens for the first time since 1976 with a witty campaign that positions Bournville as the antithesis of bitter hard-to-enjoy dark chocolate.

Alongside the comedic hero film, the integrated campaign will roll out across out-of-home, radio, YouTube, video-on-demand, and social, with distinctive red-and-white Bournville branding and bold typographic headlines that highlight the simple pleasure of the chocolate itself.

Read more.