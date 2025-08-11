Brands Celebrate Football's Return, Cadbury's First Bournville Ad in 50 Years and More...
The best work, curated
‘Made To Be Enjoyed, Not Endured’ For Cadbury/Bournville by VCCP
The dark chocolate brand returns to screens for the first time since 1976 with a witty campaign that positions Bournville as the antithesis of bitter hard-to-enjoy dark chocolate.
Alongside the comedic hero film, the integrated campaign will roll out across out-of-home, radio, YouTube, video-on-demand, and social, with distinctive red-and-white Bournville branding and bold typographic headlines that highlight the simple pleasure of the chocolate itself.
'Lovely Day for a Guinness', for Guinness by AMV BBDO
As the 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off, Guinness has unveiled its largest community-driven sports campaign, marking its second season as Official Beer and Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the Premier League.
'Lovely Day for a Guinness' is spearheaded by a series of short films that celebrate the unrivalled, emotional power of the Premier League featuring fans from all 20 Premier League clubs.
'The Unexpected Hero' for Prostate Cancer UK by VCCP
Prostate Cancer UK launches a powerful new brand film created in a continuation of their ‘It’s About Time’ brand positioning.
The film delivers an urgent and emotional call to stand together and take action: it’s about time we all stood up to the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England.
'The Fatal Question' for StreetDoctors by Saatchi&Saatchi
‘Where is a safe place to stab?’ - a campaign from StreetDoctors and Saatchi & Saatchi has been released, asking kids that very question.
'The Fatal Question' centres around real-life stories, using the narratives of individuals who died from single-stab wounds across a range of body parts alongside a human-sized statue surrounded by lasers.
Sky Sports Premier League Partnership Kick Off, for Uber Eats, by Mother
In a new campaign created by Mother, Uber Eats has partnered with Sky Sports to tap into one of the UK’s biggest passion points: football.
A series of sponsorship idents featuring former Premier League managers Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew, will air during Sky Sports Premier League games starting on Friday 15th and running through the 25/26 season. The creative was developed by Mother and the films were directed by Freddie Mandy through Smuggler.
Let’s Prevent HIV Together for Do It London by TMW
The OOH awareness campaign utilises the new visual identity that was launched in June, informing Londoners of the four proven ways to prevent HIV.
Running across audio, print, social and OOH throughout London, the creative has been developed with the language of London in mind, designed to spark engagement by tapping into the city’s pride, shared experiences and unique voices of its diverse communities.
'England, Meet England' for O2 by VCCP
Long-time partner of England Rugby, O2 has released a bold and uplifting campaign to boost support and awareness of the Red Roses at the forthcoming Rugby World Cup, making them famous in the hearts and minds of the nation.
The campaign reframes the Red Roses not just as elite athletes, but as national heroes, and is a key part of O2’s continued commitment to parity in rugby, marking the brand putting equal amounts into its sponsorship of both the men’s and women’s teams.