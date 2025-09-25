Work of the Week
Anthropic Showcases AI, M&S Prepares For Autumn, Audi Couture and More
25 September 2025
'Audi Car Couture' for Audi by BBH
Audi has put vehicles on the runway in latest OOH work.
The campaign reimagines cars as a flat lay dressmaking pattern, putting a stylish spotlight on the craft behind the vehicles.
'She's Back' for M&S by Mother
M&S's latest TVC spotlights its autumn range. The film, which shows a woman getting ready for the day and pulling out her autumn attire, celebrates the return of everyday rhythm.
'It's Not All Up To You' for SumUp by Mother
SumUp highlights the collective effort that goes into running small businesses in its latest campaign.
The OOH and TVC works highlight how the app can ease the administrative burden.
'Did Ya Quidco' for Quidco by New Commercial Arts
Quidco's campaign showcases how the cashback business rewards people for their purchases. The vibrant comic book-creative rollout will deliver a new and memorable strapline, ‘Did Ya Quidco?’
It was devised by New Commercial Arts to prompt consumers to shop through Quidco before they make any online purchase.
'Pastry Toasties' for Ginsters by TBWA\London
Ginsters' latest work combines the joy of a pastry with the delight of a melted toastie.
The OOH highlights just how easily the product can slot into a toaster.
Engineering idents for Audi by BBH
As part of its sponsorship of Sky Sport's F1 coverage, BBH has created a set of idents for Audi which spotlight engineering from the car brand as it aims to turn the structure of its internal engineering into art.
'Keep Thinking' for Anthropic by Mother
Anthropic's latest brand platform celebrates the problem-solving capabilities of its AI model.
The work highlights how the technology should be seen as a "thinking partner" rather than a shortcut.
'All In, For Their Journey Home' for Battersea by NCA
Battersea is showcasing its work with animals in an OOH campaign across the Elizabeth Line after winning Global's 'Look Ahead 2025' competition.
It won as part of a shortlist of eight ideas, and selected by 15 panellists.