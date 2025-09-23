Ginsters Levels Up The Toastie, Pastry Style
TBWA\London is behind the new campaign which turns the traditional pastry into a dish made for the toaster
23 September 2025
TBWA\London and Ginsters are inviting Britain to make history at lunchtime with the launch of ‘Pastry Toasties’ - the revolutionary savoury pastry made for the toaster.
The creative invites the nation to become the first to flip the script and be a part of the hot lunch revolution. The campaign features high-impact OOH and social that bring to life just how revolutionary this new pastry invention is, with lines such as “Become the first person in history to put pastry in a toaster”, and “Behold the pastry toastie, a toastie that actually goes in your toaster”.
The launch reflects Ginsters’ ambition to further strengthen brand equity, unlock even more incremental penetration, challenge category conventions and put innovation back on the menu. Savoury pastry is a staple in 85.5% of UK households, and it’s always loved most when eaten hot. Now Ginsters is making that hot bite faster and easier than ever. With the new Pastry Toastie that goes from fridge to golden perfection in just four minutes, straight from the toaster.
Consumer testing has shown a strong appetite for the launch, with 72% of respondents agreeing Pastry Toasties felt “new and different” and 76% confirming they would buy them in addition to their usual savoury pastry favourites. Ginsters sees this as a chance to tap into a clear consumer gap: 52% of Brits don’t take lunch breaks, 68% grab whatever’s available even if it’s uninspiring, and yet 77% actively crave hot lunches.
Sarah Babb, Ginsters Marketing Director, said: “We are really excited to be shaking up the category and bringing our new Ginsters Pastry Toasties to market. Our Toasties are a real, category-leading innovation, and we know they will have a huge impact on both our brand and the wider category. Ginsters Pastry Toasties will appeal to people working from home, families, and younger shoppers, looking for a top-quality, tasty and quick and easy hot lunch. TBWA’s creative has really captured the revolutionary nature of this launch”
Lauren Coates, Creative Director at TBWA\London, said: “Pastry Toasties aren’t just another lunch option, they’re a cultural moment. We treated this launch with the same energy and swagger you’d expect for the ‘next big thing’ - because for Ginsters that's exactly what it is. It's a new innovation shaking up lunchtimes. That tension is what makes it fun. The work is bold, hype-driven and deliberately overblown, celebrating the joy of something hot, tasty and brilliantly simple, while making it feel like the must-have of the season; and doing it in a way that feels fresh, fun and totally ownable by Ginsters.”
