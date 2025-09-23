Ginsters Levels Up The Toastie, Pastry Style

TBWA\London and Ginsters are inviting Britain to make history at lunchtime with the launch of ‘Pastry Toasties’ - the revolutionary savoury pastry made for the toaster.

The creative invites the nation to become the first to flip the script and be a part of the hot lunch revolution. The campaign features high-impact OOH and social that bring to life just how revolutionary this new pastry invention is, with lines such as “Become the first person in history to put pastry in a toaster”, and “Behold the pastry toastie, a toastie that actually goes in your toaster”.

The launch reflects Ginsters’ ambition to further strengthen brand equity, unlock even more incremental penetration, challenge category conventions and put innovation back on the menu. Savoury pastry is a staple in 85.5% of UK households, and it’s always loved most when eaten hot. Now Ginsters is making that hot bite faster and easier than ever. With the new Pastry Toastie that goes from fridge to golden perfection in just four minutes, straight from the toaster.