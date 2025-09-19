Anthropic Positions 'Claude' as the Problem Solver's AI Of Choice
The 'Keep Thinking' campaign has been created by Mother
19 September 2025
Anthropic today unveiled 'Keep thinking,' a brand platform that features the company’s Claude model as the AI of choice for problem solvers. The campaign is built upon the strength of Claude’s reputation among developers, power users, and business customers, who partner with Claude to tackle their most complex challenges.
Created in partnership with independent agency Mother, the multi-million dollar investment marks Anthropic’s first entry into paid advertising after years of organic growth.
There has never been a better time to be a problem solver
The campaign launches at a time when people are working with Claude to tackle increasingly complex problems, from debugging reams of code, to analyzing dense research, to building entirely new products. With Claude, problems that once took weeks now take hours.
The message speaks directly to the problem solvers—those who can't walk past a challenge without engaging. The people up at 3am because they can't let go of an idea. The people who don’t stop at good enough. ‘Keep thinking’ reinforces Claude as the model for those who want AI to amplify their thinking, rather than replace it.
"'Keep thinking' is intended as both a rallying cry and a promise: to the industry, that we must build AI responsibly; to problem solvers everywhere, that what once seemed impossible is now within reach," says Andrew Stirk, Head of Brand Marketing at Anthropic. "Claude is for those who see AI not as a shortcut, but as a thinking partner to take on their most meaningful challenges."
The campaign debuts with a 90-second film that captures the moment a problem becomes an invitation, now available on YouTube.
"The film acknowledges our problem-filled present but reframes AI as the solution rather than another threat—and it's true: while the world is full of them, there's never been a better time to have a problem," says Felix Richter, Global Chief Creative Officer at Mother.
Premium media placements will expand the company’s ‘Keep thinking’ message beyond its core community, spanning across key sports moments, top titles on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, print like The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and partnerships with top influencers and podcasts that naturally align with the ethos of the campaign. Media planning and buying was handled by Initiative.
Out-of-home will run alongside the campaign in multiple cities, featuring Anthropic researchers Kamal Ndousse and Grace Han, plus Poetry Camera creators Kelin Zhang, Ryan Mather, and Evan Kahn—who built a viral product with Claude without any coding experience.
Founded by problem solvers
‘Keep thinking’ is rooted in Anthropic's origins. When seven of OpenAI's top researchers, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, left to start Anthropic, they were driven by an urgent, profound challenge: building powerful AI that would also be safe for humanity. From the beginning, Claude was designed to be different.
Today, that focus on safety combines with Anthropic’s frontier research (such pioneering alignment and interpretability work) to underpin Claude’s superior performance and reliability.
And Claude's character has been shaped to be curious and considered, rather than rushing to simple answers. Claude pauses, considers multiple angles, and admits when it's uncertain—which leads to fewer hallucinations than other models. Learning mode builds understanding through Socratic questions. Extended thinking mode reveals Claude's reasoning in real-time, showing the iterative process as it works through hard problems. When Claude challenges assumptions or asks for clarification, that friction is intentional.
This design resonates with a specific type of person: the problem solver. Recent data confirms that people choose Claude to tackle complex work like coding, research, and strategic thinking. Every day more businesses, developers, and power users are trusting Claude to help them tackle their most challenging problems. Just two years ago, Anthropic served under 1,000 business customers. Today, it serves over 300,000.
More than a tagline
Rooted in the company’s origins, ‘Keep thinking’ is an expression of Anthropic’s commitment to building AI that amplifies human capability, rather than replacing it. The hardest problems won't be solved by AI alone, but by humans and AI thinking together.
