Anthropic Positions 'Claude' as the Problem Solver's AI Of Choice

Anthropic today unveiled 'Keep thinking,' a brand platform that features the company’s Claude model as the AI of choice for problem solvers. The campaign is built upon the strength of Claude’s reputation among developers, power users, and business customers, who partner with Claude to tackle their most complex challenges.

Created in partnership with independent agency Mother , the multi-million dollar investment marks Anthropic’s first entry into paid advertising after years of organic growth.

There has never been a better time to be a problem solver

The campaign launches at a time when people are working with Claude to tackle increasingly complex problems, from debugging reams of code, to analyzing dense research, to building entirely new products. With Claude, problems that once took weeks now take hours.

The message speaks directly to the problem solvers—those who can't walk past a challenge without engaging. The people up at 3am because they can't let go of an idea. The people who don’t stop at good enough. ‘Keep thinking’ reinforces Claude as the model for those who want AI to amplify their thinking, rather than replace it.

"'Keep thinking' is intended as both a rallying cry and a promise: to the industry, that we must build AI responsibly; to problem solvers everywhere, that what once seemed impossible is now within reach," says Andrew Stirk, Head of Brand Marketing at Anthropic. "Claude is for those who see AI not as a shortcut, but as a thinking partner to take on their most meaningful challenges."

The campaign debuts with a 90-second film that captures the moment a problem becomes an invitation, now available on YouTube.

"The film acknowledges our problem-filled present but reframes AI as the solution rather than another threat—and it's true: while the world is full of them, there's never been a better time to have a problem," says Felix Richter, Global Chief Creative Officer at Mother.