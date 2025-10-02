Work of the Week
Carling Celebrates Its Football Legacy, Celebs Takeover Heineken Pubs, Brother Wants More Time For Life, & More
The best work, curated
02 October 2025
'Behind Football' for Carling by Ogilvy UK
Carling's nationwide campaign celebrates over 30 years of support for the beautiful game. Created by Ogilvy UK and backed by Newcastle United, Chelsea, Cardiff City, Wolves, and Bolton Wanderers, the campaign spans OOH, social and print. Featuring iconic players and moments with Carling pitch-side ads as the backdrop, it proudly declares ‘Behind football since ’93’.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
'Celebrity Takeover' for Heineken Star Pubs by St Luke's
Three celebrities, Nicola Adams, Farmer Will, and Helen Bauer, have been handed the keys to run their own pubs as part of a year-long campaign to build confidence among potential licensees.
Each celebrity features in their own three-minute film highlighting their experiences.
'CAPtured' by Droga5 Dublin
In time for London fashion week, Droga5 Dublin created 'CAPtured', a cap that protects its wearer from being filmed for social content without consent.
The cap uses real-time AI-powered vision technology to sense if a phone camera is being pointed at it. Once a phone camera lens is identified, a cover instantly drops over the face of the wearer, making them anonymous and free of the fear of going viral.
'More Time for Life' for Brother by DEPT
Across 15 European countries, Brother is showcasing its inkjet printers for small business and home office customers. It looks to celebrate when work is done faster and better, there's more room for doing what you truly love.
Spanning across TV, digital, social, DOOH and streaming platforms, the campaign features three cinematic short films bring the idea to life.
'Kwik Fit's 20,000 Mile Tyre Guarantee' for Kwik Fit by VCCP
Kwik Fit returns with another another humorous campaign - this time celebrating Bridgestone’s Turanza 6’s 20,000 mile guarantee for all Season 6 tyres.
Spanning across three different global locations - Texas, Tokyo, and Sydney, OOH posters highlight how far 20,000 miles from the UK could really get you, proving Kwik Fit always goes further than anyone else to make sure their customers drive away happy.
'Great British Stories' for Help For Heroes by EssenceMediacom and Paramount International Advertising
As part of the veteran supporting charity's sponsorship of 5's Great British Stories documentaries strand, a series of 10-second idents has been released featuring veterans who have been supported by Help for Heroes.
'Battlefield 6 Live Action Trailer' for Electronic Arts by Mother Los Angeles
Video game Battlefield 6's new live action trailer includes a star-studded line-up with actor Zac Efron, 6x NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, chart-topping artist Morgan Wallen, and MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett. The work plays a twist on highlighting the real heroes of Battlefield: everyday players and their squads.
The film uses the celebrity talent before transitioning to showcase authentic squad-based gameplay that defines the Battlefield franchise.