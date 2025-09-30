St Luke’s and Heineken’s Star Pubs celebrity takeover campaign aims to engage a new generation of licensees

St Luke’s humorous campaign is designed to give potential licensees confidence to take on the running of a pub – thanks to the support available from Star Pubs. At the same time, the films put the focus on the freedom each celebrity is given to make their own personal mark on the pub as a licensee, showcasing the fun and positive side.

The idea for the campaign comes in response to research showing that since 2022, 55% of applicants for a Star Pub have come from outside the industry. Even people joining from the hospitality trade often haven’t always worked in pubs before: 20% come from a restaurant background.

Star Pubs’ Head of Licensee Attraction, Hance McPherson, says: “People from outside the sector are a vital source of licensees for the nation’s pubs. The applicants we’re seeing in 2025 are looking to take on pubs after careers ranging from accountancy and law enforcement to teaching, with the biggest growth coming from those in healthcare, social work, engineering and manufacturing.

“It’s critical for the future of the industry to showcase all the positive sides of running a pub and to demystify the L&T [Leased & Tenant] style of agreement. When we talk to people, they’re often amazed to discover they don’t have to buy a pub; they can lease one with the freedom to run it as their own and without any big company branding above the door. We hope this campaign will give people the confidence to consider taking on a pub.”

Al Young, Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, says: “ The insight behind the idea is that, just as everyone has a book inside them, every pub goer has a pub inside them. If you love pubs, you know exactly what the pub of your dreams would be like. In each short film we hear the celebrities’ visions and then see it come together in a journey of highs and lows and, through it, showcase the unique combination of freedom and support Star Pubs’ gives to all of their operators.”

Farmer Will says: “I’ve always wanted to work in a pub. It’s really fun being surrounded by people all day, not too dissimilar to being around the animals on the farm! The struggle facing pub licensees and farming isn’t too dissimilar – we’re both facing rising costs in a difficult economic climate. In the same way I’d want customers to back British farming, it became clear in this film that showing support to your local is equally important.”

St Luke’s and Apostle Studios has created the three films as well as 9 x 10 second trailers teasing the films and 9 x 3 0 second interviews on the licensee’s experience. Launching in late September, all the films will be available online, but each celebrity will be part of their own individual three-month media burst.

If you’d like to watch how these celebrities got on in making their mark on their dream pub, visit the campaign page: www.starpubs.co.uk/star-takeover or follow Star Pubs on social media.

