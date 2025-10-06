Whole Earth Encourages Making The Most Of Mornings
The OOH work by St Luke's spotlights ways to make 'Breakfast Better'
06 October 2025
Whole Earth, the UK’s number-one* peanut butter brand, is encouraging us to get more out of our mornings in its new “Breakfast Better” campaign, created by independent agency St Luke’s.
Aimed at families and young adults looking for simple ways to eat a little better, St Luke’s has made “Breakfast Better” into a rallying cry to wake up to the power of peanut butter at breakfast by convincing them that Whole Earth is a delicious and healthy breakfast that helps them feel good and kick start their day in the best possible way.
The OOH executions (three in total) feature delicious looking serves of whole earth playfully placed over striking illustrations and accompanied by witty headlines. One execution features a delicious looking peanut butter bagel rising in place of the sun with the headline “Rising is easy, shining is the tricky bit”, another execution sees the toast on top of an illustrated winners cup being held aloft, the text reads ‘Winners cut crusts, not corners’ and the final execution shows a rocket taking off with the headline “A head start starts with the stomach” all with the new line ‘Breakfast Better’.
The campaign breaks on 6 October, running for four weeks across static and animated out-of-home and paid social channels.
Rich Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer says, “For years we’ve been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and who better to tell us than, Whole Earth, the nation's No1 peanut butter, with delicious headlines and beautifully crafted design to match. Tasty.”
Dan Winslet, Head of International Marketing at Whole Earth adds, “The campaign is a great rallying cry to leave behind the boring, nutritionally empty and sugar-filled breakfasts we’re all familiar with behind. We hope our bold and playful campaign encourages people to Breakfast Better by adding a little Whole Earth to their mornings. ”
Whole Earth traces its origins to 1967, when brothers Craig and Gregory Sams opened Seeds, an organic macrobiotic vegetarian restaurant in London. They followed with a health food shop a year later, and in 1970 launched Whole Earth to make organic food more widely available.
Now part of the KP Snacks family, Whole Earth makes its nut butters with high-quality peanuts, which are roasted and crushed. Its products include smooth, crunchy, Dark Roast, Golden Roast and the Whole Earth Drizzler range – all packed with protein and fibre, with no added sugar. There is also a range of Whole Earth soft drinks.
Credits:
Advertiser/Brand: Whole Earth
Client: Aimi De Lacy, Global Head of Marketing
Nicola Hollock, Brand Manager
Dan Winslet, Head of International Marketing Whole Earth
Campaign: Breakfast Better
Creative Agency: St Luke’s
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Denney
Head of Art/Designer/Illustration: Pete Mould
Senior Creative: Polina Harkin
Creatives: Charlotte Scobie, Tilly Scobie, Jordan Morris, Danny Jones
Agency Producer: Charlie Berry
Agency Planner Flora Proudlock
Business Director: Lisa Allen-St Hill
Senior Account Director: Lucy Yeates
Senior Account Manager: Matthew Smith
Photographer: Sara Morris
Producer: Clare Fletcher
Retoucher: Dennis Tuffnell
Animator: Joanna Lowy
Sound Design: John Green
Artwork: Anna Leapman