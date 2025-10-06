Whole Earth Encourages Making The Most Of Mornings

Whole Earth, the UK’s number-one* peanut butter brand, is encouraging us to get more out of our mornings in its new “Breakfast Better” campaign, created by independent agency St Luke’s.

Aimed at families and young adults looking for simple ways to eat a little better, St Luke’s has made “Breakfast Better” into a rallying cry to wake up to the power of peanut butter at breakfast by convincing them that Whole Earth is a delicious and healthy breakfast that helps them feel good and kick start their day in the best possible way.

The OOH executions (three in total) feature delicious looking serves of whole earth playfully placed over striking illustrations and accompanied by witty headlines. One execution features a delicious looking peanut butter bagel rising in place of the sun with the headline “Rising is easy, shining is the tricky bit”, another execution sees the toast on top of an illustrated winners cup being held aloft, the text reads ‘Winners cut crusts, not corners’ and the final execution shows a rocket taking off with the headline “A head start starts with the stomach” all with the new line ‘Breakfast Better’.