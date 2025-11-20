Disney+ Has ‘A Lifetime of Stories'; Bang & Olufson has ‘Sound. Elevated’'; Peta's 'Christmassacre' and More...

'4am Sleep Stories' for Sheba by AMV BBDO

Sheba is the pet food brand for cat lovers, but as much as pet owner's love their animals they can be a little too needy - for example waking their owners at 4am.

In its latest ad, Sheba helps with a selection of stories that help owners go back to sleep.

An ad, featuring Lucien Laviscount, shows off the audio experience.

