Disney+ Has ‘A Lifetime of Stories'; Bang & Olufson has ‘Sound. Elevated’'; Peta's 'Christmassacre' and More...

20 November 2025
'Sound. Elevated' for Bang & Olufsen by The Or
For Bang & Olufsen, The Or has created an ad which celebrates the power of sound.
Marking 100 years of the brand it channels Scandinavian style and how technology elevates sound.
'Piemax' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
Waitrose transformed the Imax into a pie-shaped tribute to 'A Perfect Gift', the romcom inspired ad that has had Waitrose customers pining for a Sussex Charmer and a slice of Phil's pie this Christmas.
'4am Sleep Stories' for Sheba by AMV BBDO
Sheba is the pet food brand for cat lovers, but as much as pet owner's love their animals they can be a little too needy - for example waking their owners at 4am.
In its latest ad, Sheba helps with a selection of stories that help owners go back to sleep.
An ad, featuring Lucien Laviscount, shows off the audio experience.
'Happy Christmassacre' for Peta by Grey London
Peta is shedding light on the impact of Christmas meat consumption in its latest campaign.
The work shows an absurd, macabre family dinner scene in which everyone at the table has blood dripping from their faces.
'A Lifetime Of Great Stories' for Disney+ by VCCP
Enriched with Disney's 100-year history of storytelling 'A lifetime of great stories' celebrates Disney+'s offerings from movies to TV shows to exclusive originals.
The work spotlights the emotional impact stories can play in our lives, and the lifelong connections created with characters - in particular the story of a little girl who first discovers her love for Mickey Mouse during the festive period.
'Missing Managers' for Xbox, Football Manager and Sky Sports by McCann London
Building upon its award-winning 'Everyday Tactician' work, Xbox, Football Manager and Sky Sports have taken a spin on tackling the gender gap in coaching with 'Missing Managers'.
The campaign highlights the journey of gamer-turned coach in a pathway to inspire aspiring female managers.