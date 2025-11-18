Bang & Olufson Ad

Bang & Olufsen Celebrates A Century Of Art And Sound

Created by The Or, the ad sheds light on the firm's technology and artistry

By Creative Salon

18 November 2025

For a century, Bang & Olufsen has transformed sound into art. Today, the Danish audio brand celebrates that journey with Sound. Elevated. - a global campaign, created in close collaboration with The Or, which reaffirms the brand's founding belief that when technology meets artistry, something truly extraordinary happens.

“100 years is a remarkable milestone for our brand”, says Matthew Bostock, Creative Director at Bang & Olufsen. “With this campaign, we wanted to honour not only our iconic products, but what they stand for: the belief that beautiful sound can transcend genres and generations. It's a celebration of creative thinking, and how it has enabled Bang & Olufsen to bridge past, present and future.”

For a hundred years, Bang & Olufsen has redefined how people experience sound, blending acoustic excellence with timeless aesthetics. Sound. Elevated. brings this story to life through an immersive hero film that journeys across decades of innovation, highlighting how beautiful sound transcends genres and generations, shaping memories and connects us to the world.

The campaign, created in close collaboration with independent creative company The Or, introduces a bespoke design language created for the centenary, inspired by Bang & Olufsen’s Scandinavian roots and precision engineering, and reflects the brand’s enduring philosophy: “a never failing will to create only the best… persistently to find new ways.”

“Bang & Olufsen’s story is one of creative courage and uncompromising craft. For this campaign we went beyond storytelling – creating an immersive experience through elevated set design, cinematic soundscapes and striking visuals that express what a century of innovation sounds and feels like”, says Paulo Salomao, Managing Director at The Or.

The work creates a cinematic experience that captures what a century of sound feels like and will debut internationally across film, cinema, OOH and socials.

Credits


Bang & Olufsen

Jo Crawford-Boyle - CMO

Matthew Bostock - Creative Director

Claudia Fanelli - Production Lead

Alexei Edwards - Head of Brand Experience

Emma Sothcott - Creative Copywriter

Andrea Brandt - In-House Photographer

Producer - Elena Herrero Linaza

The Or London

Paulo Salomao - Managing Director

Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner

Sarah Oberman - Strategy Partner

Ruth Armitt - Producer

Jiaan Koch - Brand Director

Ines Rollason - Brand Director

Jacob Hellstrom - Creative Director

Tom Snell - Creative

Dylan Hartigan - Creative

Mother Design
Harry Edmonds - Creative Director

Andy Bell - Business Lead

Iain Acton - Motion Design Director

Louise Couturier - Project Director

Alex Cupial-Jones - Senior Designer

Rahul Ramanuj - Design Directo

 Production

 Loris Russier - Director, Prettybird

Shane Bagwell - Director of Photography

Hannah Cooper - Producer, Prettybird

Enrique Da Silva - Producer, Prettybird

Emily Rudge - MD, Prettybird

Fiona Bamford-Phillips, Director of Production, Prettybird

Tom Manaton – Head of Creativ

Service Production - Munchhausen

Music Supervision - The Hogan

Post Production - Forms

Sound Design - Alex Wilson-Thame, Farm Post

