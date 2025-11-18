Bang & Olufsen Celebrates A Century Of Art And Sound

For a century, Bang & Olufsen has transformed sound into art. Today, the Danish audio brand celebrates that journey with Sound. Elevated. - a global campaign, created in close collaboration with The Or, which reaffirms the brand's founding belief that when technology meets artistry, something truly extraordinary happens.

“100 years is a remarkable milestone for our brand”, says Matthew Bostock, Creative Director at Bang & Olufsen. “With this campaign, we wanted to honour not only our iconic products, but what they stand for: the belief that beautiful sound can transcend genres and generations. It's a celebration of creative thinking, and how it has enabled Bang & Olufsen to bridge past, present and future.”

For a hundred years, Bang & Olufsen has redefined how people experience sound, blending acoustic excellence with timeless aesthetics. Sound. Elevated. brings this story to life through an immersive hero film that journeys across decades of innovation, highlighting how beautiful sound transcends genres and generations, shaping memories and connects us to the world.