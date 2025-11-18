Bang & Olufsen Celebrates A Century Of Art And Sound
Created by The Or, the ad sheds light on the firm's technology and artistry
18 November 2025
For a century, Bang & Olufsen has transformed sound into art. Today, the Danish audio brand celebrates that journey with Sound. Elevated. - a global campaign, created in close collaboration with The Or, which reaffirms the brand's founding belief that when technology meets artistry, something truly extraordinary happens.
“100 years is a remarkable milestone for our brand”, says Matthew Bostock, Creative Director at Bang & Olufsen. “With this campaign, we wanted to honour not only our iconic products, but what they stand for: the belief that beautiful sound can transcend genres and generations. It's a celebration of creative thinking, and how it has enabled Bang & Olufsen to bridge past, present and future.”
For a hundred years, Bang & Olufsen has redefined how people experience sound, blending acoustic excellence with timeless aesthetics. Sound. Elevated. brings this story to life through an immersive hero film that journeys across decades of innovation, highlighting how beautiful sound transcends genres and generations, shaping memories and connects us to the world.
The campaign, created in close collaboration with independent creative company The Or, introduces a bespoke design language created for the centenary, inspired by Bang & Olufsen’s Scandinavian roots and precision engineering, and reflects the brand’s enduring philosophy: “a never failing will to create only the best… persistently to find new ways.”
“Bang & Olufsen’s story is one of creative courage and uncompromising craft. For this campaign we went beyond storytelling – creating an immersive experience through elevated set design, cinematic soundscapes and striking visuals that express what a century of innovation sounds and feels like”, says Paulo Salomao, Managing Director at The Or.
The work creates a cinematic experience that captures what a century of sound feels like and will debut internationally across film, cinema, OOH and socials.
Credits
Bang & Olufsen
Jo Crawford-Boyle - CMO
Matthew Bostock - Creative Director
Claudia Fanelli - Production Lead
Alexei Edwards - Head of Brand Experience
Emma Sothcott - Creative Copywriter
Andrea Brandt - In-House Photographer
Producer - Elena Herrero Linaza
The Or London
Paulo Salomao - Managing Director
Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner
Sarah Oberman - Strategy Partner
Ruth Armitt - Producer
Jiaan Koch - Brand Director
Ines Rollason - Brand Director
Jacob Hellstrom - Creative Director
Tom Snell - Creative
Dylan Hartigan - Creative
Mother Design
Harry Edmonds - Creative Director
Andy Bell - Business Lead
Iain Acton - Motion Design Director
Louise Couturier - Project Director
Alex Cupial-Jones - Senior Designer
Rahul Ramanuj - Design Directo
Production
Loris Russier - Director, Prettybird
Shane Bagwell - Director of Photography
Hannah Cooper - Producer, Prettybird
Enrique Da Silva - Producer, Prettybird
Emily Rudge - MD, Prettybird
Fiona Bamford-Phillips, Director of Production, Prettybird
Tom Manaton – Head of Creativ
Service Production - Munchhausen
Music Supervision - The Hogan
Post Production - Forms
Sound Design - Alex Wilson-Thame, Farm Post