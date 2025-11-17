SHEBA Partners with Lucien Laviscount on '4AM Stories'

"Naturally I travel a lot, so when I'm home, getting that quality time with my cats Simba and Nala — even during those early-morning wake-ups — is part of the routine," said Laviscount. "While it's tiresome, they're both full of personality and it's one of the things I love most about them. With SHEBA, I know that Nala and Simba will be nourished, satisfied and likely to fall right back asleep next to me."

A global leader in premium cat food, the SHEBA brand understands that cats' behaviors are shaped by both nature and nurture. In fact, this early morning burst of energy can be attributed to their roots as crepuscular creatures — animals that are active at dawn and dusk — though cats are also sensitive to their humans' schedules.

"Being a cat parent entails fostering your unique bond, even in the wee hours of the morning," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "With a quick serving of SHEBA SELECTIONS Filets and a sleep-inducing tale, cat owners can strengthen their connection with their feline and get some shut-eye."

AMV BBDO social creative director Ant Eagle said, “4AM Sleep Stories reignites a proven, resonant platform in a fresh, culturally relevant way. Using AI-powered, personalised stories and featuring Lucien Laviscount as the new face of SHEBA® 4AM, we’ve blended innovation and charm to show that when cats wake us at 4 a.m., it’s simply because ultimately - they just want SHEBA®.”

Each of the trio of SHEBA Stories are tailor-made to your feline friend: Simply enter your cat's name, gender, fur color and character, and the AI-powered program gets to work creating a beautiful short story starring your cat — delivered directly to your device as a book or audio book.

For more information on 4AM Stories and to create your personalized bedtime story, visit www.sheba.com/4amstories . To learn more about the SHEBA brand, head to Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

