Activists Can Sport Peta's Gory Jumper

To accompany the jumpers, Grey London and PETA have created a knitted style AI animation that transports viewers into the hidden world of the slaughterhouse. The short film, appearing across social platforms, reimagines the act of slaughter through handcrafted textures and surreal festive visuals to reveal the horror stitched into every tradition.

This campaign builds on the momentum of PETA and Grey London’s earlier “Happy Christmassacre” OOH activation and hero film that launched in November.

Helen Rhodes, Chief Creative Officer, Grey London said: “Every year we compete to wear the ugliest Christmas jumper - but nothing is uglier than the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of animals. That’s why we’ve created the world’s ugliest Christmas jumpers to spotlight the pain and suffering behind our festive dinner plates. We tried many design routes but landed on a visual double take: from afar, a classic Christmas scene; up close, something much darker. Look closely and you’ll spot countless details, from candy-cane meat hooks to snowflake-shaped rotating saws. Huge thanks to our incredible illustration partners, Rave Growl, whose craft and care helped bring this labour of love to life.”

Elisa Allen, Vice President of Programs, PETA added: “These jumpers are more than cosy knits; they're truthbombs that force people to face the horror of celebrating the season of ‘peace and goodwill’ with the butchered bodies of cows, pigs and turkeys as the centrepiece. Wearing one of these jumpers is an act of activism — a call to choose compassion over carnage this Christmas.”

Credits

Helen Rhodes - Chief Creative Officer

Tarek Sioufi - Chief Strategic Officer

Jonny Tennant-Price - Managing Director

James McNichol – Head of Creative Operations

Sam Haynes – Group Creative Director

John Gibson – Group Creative Director

Max Simmance - Creative

Ali Munro - Creative

Maxine Hose - Head of Production

Lizzie Mabbot - Producer

Alicia Cordell - Junior Producer

Tamsine Foggin - Group Business Director

Hugo Soer - Account Director

Serena Coyle – Junior Strategist

George Goldsack – Design Director

Sarah Burns – Design Director

Nigel Miller – Senior Artworker

PRODUCTION

Matt Bramston – Photographer

Theo Neilson – Prop Stylist & Set Designer

ILLUSTRATION

B&A Reps – Rave Growl