Grey London 2025: A Collaborative And Creative Force For Excellence

It has been a year of change and growth for Grey, testament to its outstanding creative legacy.

The year kicked off with the appointment of the inimitable Helen Rhodes from BBH London as chief creative officer. And in May, the agency joined forces with Ogilvy, moving away from the AKQA group.

Following his second year at the helm of the agency, CEO Conrad Persons was given another promotion, becoming chief of staff across parent network WPP. At the end of the year it was announced that Jai Kotecha, previously Ogilvy’s European PR, Social and Influence lead for WPP OpenX, would replace him.