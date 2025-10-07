The Sensitive Truth – Behind The Ongoing 20 Year Partnership Of Sensodyne and Grey

He adds that while the strategy might “sound simple,” it requires a nuanced understanding of how to engage the dental community while delivering compelling brand communications on camera. It’s not for everyone, but in a world where influencers are dominating the media landscape and trading brand endorsements, it’s a form of storytelling audiences have become more familiar with.

With a presence in over 160 markets, Sensodyne’s marketing formula must adapt to the varying levels of oral health maturity in each region, which is where Grey’s ability to deliver ‘Famously Effective’ work across its 432 offices in 96 countries, operating in 154 cities, is vital.

Dentist testimonials have become Sensodyne’s most valuable marketing asset, credibly educating new users while reinforcing existing users’ real-world experience with the brand.

“Sensodyne is a brand fundamentally about being real, and in an age of AI, influence, celebrity misinformation and platform dominance, I think the idea of being real in that environment is a massive creative opportunity, and it's going to allow us to do some really interesting things,” says Conrad Persons, chief executive of Grey London. “It's harder than ever, but also more important than ever, to build trust. And this brand is so rooted in trust that building it, maintaining it, establishing it, becomes a really interesting, creative problem to solve.”

That creative vehicle currently runs in over 100 countries, with real local dentists, in local languages, producing more than 5000 executions to date.

Authentic Communications Across Local Markets

Earlier this year, the partnership’s model won The Marketing Society’s Global Excellence award for its local market strategy, fuelling growth.

The organisation recognises that oral care is still not universal even though over half of its users now come through recommendations by dentists. This led to the development of its ‘Condition Awareness’ strategy, designed to address two key challenges: maximising dentist-patient conversations, or replicating them at scale through relevant mass communications to try and replicate the dentist experience and drive brand awareness. This was then adapted to be conveyed in colloquial languages.

To ensure consistency across global communications, the brand uses a framework called ‘Be Real,’ explains Notivol Delso. This outlines the standard conversation and questions asked of dental experts.

Despite that framework, Sensodyne doesn’t have a global cookie-cutter strategy, allowing it to make adjustments to educate consumers about the pain of sensitivity whenever it enters a new market. It also helps to showcase the brand’s ability to solve sensitivity over competitors, or drive its relevance by showcasing the benefits of various product innovations beyond the message of sensitivity.

“You never know what’s going to come up,” admits Notivol Delso, reflecting on the unpredictability of expert-led content. “They can answer whatever they want. So it's an art of having clear principles, but then also being flexible and understanding what the footage is that we have, and how to edit it in the best possible way.”