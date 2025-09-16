Gorillas And Fake Churches: How Edelman's Oscar Muller And Sabine Stromsky Stay Inspired

Oscar

I’m a kid of the 90s, which I firmly believe was the golden era of TV ads. Back in Sweden, the best ones were sharp, dry, weird (shoutout to Roy Andersson), and you could tell the people who made them had fun. But it always bothered me that while you could make ads people actually wanted to see, most companies didn’t. That felt like a wasted privilege. If you’ve got the budget and the airtime to put something in front of people’s faces, why wouldn’t you make it worth their time?

Of course, it’s not about creating a new golden age of TV ads anymore. Creativity today isn’t just about writing good words or making things look sexy. It’s much more about solving problems. Figuring out how the pieces fit together - and more importantly, finding the pieces no one thought to look for. Realising that even an asshole can save a life, so you create a tear-jerker about the world’s biggest asshole, perfectly timed to Coldplay. Or seeing that your mobile game has a huge fanbase but no history, so you make one up.