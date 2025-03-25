Mendl cake and pumpkin spiced lattes: how The Gate's newest creative duo feed their minds

The Tooth Fairy

My mum always nurtured a very creative environment. She works in health and safety but she's a very artistic person and she'd create the most crazy things in the house. If the tooth fairy came – it wouldn't be that a 20p coin was left under the pillow, she'd leave glitter all around the house. I had toy unicorns and they'd be destroyed and leave a note saying; "Sorry we crashed. We were flying around and we hit the wall," and there'd be an explosion of glitter.

We recently went to an exhibition in Bristol called Wake The Tiger which is a massive warehouse filled with 3D artworks and lots of local people and artists have participated. I love immersive, expansive experiences like that.

I think if she'd had the resources my mum would have ended up in a much more creative career but it's just not advertised to people. That's why things like the Jolt Academy, Havas Platform and Young Creative Council are so valuable.

After my degree in advertising at the University of Gloucestershire, I struggled to get my first internship. I was working in a restaurant back in Wales and I had a call from a woman who said "Look, you can start on Monday at Mother". I'd never worked a formal internship yet but I quit my job that Saturday and just went. I’d done the Jolt Academy and it was Yuliya Pankratova there that got me my first internship at Mother.

While I was studying my friends and I would get the bus to London and go to any book crits we could find. For example, at VCCP. They were run by Young Creative Council. I think things like that are so vital when you’re coming in with no contacts and no real idea of what advertising is other than a chance to be creative and a bit weird.

Baptisms of fire

It feels so glam to be two weeks into a job and told you’re on a production. You’re still wrestling through papers and the final details but having been on the journey from the storyboards to the end and to be developing the out-of-home and radio ads alongside it is really rewarding. It was a baptism of fire but it was a great way to get to know Becky as a partner.

One of my biggest takeaways from the work on Smarty Malarkey is to not be afraid to be quite hands on with something you weren’t in the beginnings of. It’s Becky’s scripts and you want to give them grace but it’s also important to know that you’re in the job for a reason and you’re there to think about how that looks and develop that world.

Another work I'm proud of is 'Am I Normal'. It was spec work that me and my previous partner Charlotte pursued alongside our jobs for a long time. It was very difficult to get off the ground but I'm proud of how we came up with it – we just got stuck in with pen and paper in a coffee shop. Then all of these companies like Lelo, the sex toy company and The Pleasure Project wanted to be involved.

As a Gen Z creative, I think it's a matter of taking your creativity and running with it. It’s so exciting that there’s so much more creative work that’s accessible for everyone. Everyone’s creating content constantly. I think the higher stakes mean you have to keep on top of your game. People are making amazing stuff in their bedrooms.

Other than that, my main tip is to be nice. The industry is small and you’ll meet people time-and-time again. People come around and it pays to be a nice person.