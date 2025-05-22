Two Swedes In A Flat: How TBWA\London's Young Duo Nurture Their Creativity

Sofia Lindstrom

Elle Magazine

My mum used to work at Elle when I was a kid and whenever I went into her office, I heckled each and every one of her colleagues and many of them were art directors and copywriters.

Even though it wasn’t creative advertising, I still got introduced to the media world and met people on the other end of creative advertising.

A few years later, when I was about 14, I had my first work experience at Elle with one of the art directors, who taught me the basics and introduced me to the broader aspect of advertising, and told me about the creative and ideation side of advertising.

Hamsters FC

I don’t really have one person or artist that I seek creative inspiration from, and I’ve never really had.

It’s the people around me whether it’s friends, family and colleagues that inspires me. My inspiration comes from multiple sources and changes often. Hamsters FC is another source of inspiration for me. It’s my football team that I play with every week, and almost all of us play in the creative field, but with different things; photographers, graphic designers, set designers, coders, etc. Meeting up mid-week to play, release some anger, and catch up is always giving me endorphins and inspiration for new opportunities.

Matt Beaumont, coffee and FaceTime

We live together so if we’re crazy busy we can start talking about work when we’re making coffee in the morning, but otherwise, I start the day with a 25-minute walk to the train station, a FaceTime with my baby niece and then a quick train ride. I’m currently reading ‘E’ by Matt Beaumont, an advertising classic, so I read about the crazy advertising days from the 2000s on the train. Once in the office, I get a coffee, and then me and Victoria make a loose schedule for the day, and we go from there.

We try to take a little walk after lunch to get some fresh air, otherwise the headaches strike, and if we’re not too busy we might have a lunch pint or two with colleagues in the sun.

Tate Modern and Bon Iver

We tend to go to Tate Modern if we need inspiration or just to get out of our office, which is great. A few weeks ago we sat down by the 'Piss Flowers' installation which was interesting and… weird... in a good way. The artist, Helen Chadwick, took turns with her partner to pee in snow in a flower-shaped mould and then filled it with plaster.

The result - flower sculptures made from piss. Pretty attention-grabbing.

I also scroll daily on TikTok and deep dive into weird trends and random shite, which is a great way to absorb niche creativity and inspiration. And music - my taste is very broad and I get stuck into genres easily. Right now I’d say Bon Iver’s new album ‘SABLE, fABLE’ is doing it for me. It’s freaking amazing.