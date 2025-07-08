Creative Sparks
Meet The Award-Winning Social Media Creative Thriving at Saatchi & Saatchi
Senior copywriter, Jacob Newton, has found fresh inspiration in the unique world of London
08 July 2025
Since crossing the world from New Zealand to London to take on a new challenge as senior copywriter at Saatchi & Saatchi, Jacob Newton has found himself embracing British football culture, the unending offer of art, and even gotten used to squashing onto the tube.
Already the recipient of an array of awards including a D&AD yellow pencil and 15 Cannes Lions - the creative’s work includes ‘Correct The Internet’, a United Nations-backed initiative to amend the internet to address sexist biases, Samsung’s ‘Different’ campaign and a rugby-themed territorial OOH space fight at New Zealand’s airports.
Almost six months into his new role, Newton shares his creative inspirations - from playground antics, to ‘Hey Whipple, Squeeze This', and reminisces on moving from his little country town to his first job at a New Zealand creative agency.
Leyton Orient FC
Having just arrived in London after spending the past three decades living on a remote island (AKA New Zealand), I’m in the honeymoon phase. Everything here is new and interesting. Catching the tube. Weekend trips to see famous paintings. My first football game, up the O’s! (Leyton Orient for those not in the know).
The culture I’m soaking up right now is ordinary to the locals, but novel to me. I’m keen to see how it melds together to inspire future ideas.
Another one of the best feelings in this job is coming up with ideas that makes someone say, “I would have never come up with that.” I’m inspired by people who make me say the same. Artists who use paint in ways I’d never think to use paint. Lyricists who write things I’d never think to write. Creatives who come up with things I’d never come up with myself.
The school playground and ‘Hey Whipple, Squeeze This’
My introduction to advertising was through an unexpected medium– the school playground. Growing up in New Zealand, our ads didn’t feel like ads.
They were funny, wacky, irreverent. They became part of the vernacular on our school playgrounds (shout-out to the “bugger” and “undies, togs” ads. IYKYK).
That was my first exposure. But it wasn’t until years later that my cousin [shout-out to Isaac, if you’re reading], a copywriter, showed me that this was a legit career option. He encouraged me to give it a shot, gave me his copy of ‘Hey Whipple, Squeeze This’, and put me in touch with the local ad school (shout-out Kate, if you’re reading). I’ve never looked back.
Buzzy vibes and clarifying walks
I find an energetic environment gives me a boost - so I like being in the office. I’m a bit on the introverted side, so it helps bring me out of my shell. I tend to work best in bursts throughout the day - I’m full of ideas for a couple of hours, then I can barely string a sentence for half an hour. Rinse and repeat. My secret weapon is going for a walk after a brainstorm. Instant clarity.
Being a creative is a career that welcomes differences and people from unique backgrounds. I love that. When I entered my first agency, I worried I wouldn’t cut it as a creative because I didn’t have an arts degree, didn’t ride a skateboard to work, and didn’t have an outrageous haircut. I was just some guy from a little country town no one’s heard of, working his first job in a proper office.
But I quickly learned that I had my own unique view of the world that I could bring to my work - and that’s what people wanted to see.
Hacking carousel posts
My first gig was as a social media creative at a time when no one was really doing social. As it started becoming a bigger part of every brief in the building, I found myself teaching other creatives how to hack carousel posts and skirt the 20 per cent text rules. Nowadays when young creatives are showing me the new tricks of social media, it’s a cool ‘full-circle’ moment.