Meet The Award-Winning Social Media Creative Thriving at Saatchi & Saatchi

Since crossing the world from New Zealand to London to take on a new challenge as senior copywriter at Saatchi & Saatchi, Jacob Newton has found himself embracing British football culture, the unending offer of art, and even gotten used to squashing onto the tube.

Already the recipient of an array of awards including a D&AD yellow pencil and 15 Cannes Lions - the creative’s work includes ‘Correct The Internet’, a United Nations-backed initiative to amend the internet to address sexist biases, Samsung’s ‘Different’ campaign and a rugby-themed territorial OOH space fight at New Zealand’s airports.

Almost six months into his new role, Newton shares his creative inspirations - from playground antics, to ‘Hey Whipple, Squeeze This', and reminisces on moving from his little country town to his first job at a New Zealand creative agency.