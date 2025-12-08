Apple Champions Accessibility In New Short Film
Created to celebrate International Day of Accessibility - the film highlights features that help disabled students
08 December 2025
Apple launches a new accessibility short film worldwide for International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3rd), showing how disabled students around the world use Apple products and accessibility features in their daily lives to get the full college experience.
Backed by a celebratory musical number, the film spotlights the multitude of accessibility features built into products across the Apple ecosystem. Some features, such as Magnifier for Mac, Braille Access, and Accessibility Reader are brand new to Apple devices this year, while others such as VoiceOver, AssistiveTouch and Live Captions have been relied on by disabled users for years. These features are seamlessly integrated into students' daily routines — enhancing learning, creating new opportunities for social connection, and supporting disabled students to study, socialize, and succeed on their own terms.
The film is directed by Kim Gehrig, who returns after helming Apple's award-winning accessibility short "The Greatest" in 2022. The joyous musical number features performances from a wide range of Deaf and disabled college students as they perform the song together across college campuses, in dormitories, at house parties and more. Through their collective voices, these students express a singular sentiment: that "remarkable" is a term that should be reserved for everyone.
The campaign reflects Apple’s longstanding commitment to accessibility as a core value. Apple's first office of disability was established in 1985, five years before the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in the United States, Apple has released dozens of built-in accessibility features.
In recent campaigns, Apple has consistently pushed for greater disability representation through creative work including Taika Waititi's "The Lost Voice," Paralympic tribute "The Relay," the 2024 Emmy®-nominated campaign "Heartstrings," and a two-part Parkinson's docu-style series, "No Frame Missed.”
The campaign rolls out globally across broadcast, digital platforms, and social media for International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
Credits:
Agency: Apple Marcom
Creative: Apple Marcom / London
Director: Kim Gehrig
Production Company: Somesuch
Post-Production Company: Parliament
Editing: Trim (Tom Lindsay)
Director of Photography: Edu Grau
Original Music Track: “I’m Not Remarkable” written by Tim Minchin and performed by our cast, 'Kittyy & The Class’.
Available on Apple Music and haptically enabled, so you can use Music Haptics (Apple feature) to feel the track in vibrations if you’re hard of hearing.