Apple Champions Accessibility In New Short Film

Apple launches a new accessibility short film worldwide for International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3rd), showing how disabled students around the world use Apple products and accessibility features in their daily lives to get the full college experience.

Backed by a celebratory musical number, the film spotlights the multitude of accessibility features built into products across the Apple ecosystem. Some features, such as Magnifier for Mac, Braille Access, and Accessibility Reader are brand new to Apple devices this year, while others such as VoiceOver, AssistiveTouch and Live Captions have been relied on by disabled users for years. These features are seamlessly integrated into students' daily routines — enhancing learning, creating new opportunities for social connection, and supporting disabled students to study, socialize, and succeed on their own terms.

The film is directed by Kim Gehrig, who returns after helming Apple's award-winning accessibility short "The Greatest" in 2022. The joyous musical number features performances from a wide range of Deaf and disabled college students as they perform the song together across college campuses, in dormitories, at house parties and more. Through their collective voices, these students express a singular sentiment: that "remarkable" is a term that should be reserved for everyone.