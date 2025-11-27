Positioning Reuters as the source of truthful News

“It’s really important for us to help people discern fact from fiction,” says Josh London, head of Reuters Professional, who cites a Reuters Institute stat that three quarters of Americans are worried by the problem of fake news.

The goals of the campaign were two-fold, to raise awareness of the role the news agency plays in the world, highlighting its independent, objective, fact based journalism, and promote its recently launched subscription service.

Truth Telling

Gravity Road came in following an extensive review, reveals London, who describes the subsequent co-creation process as “iterative” as they discussed how to convey Reuters role in the news and media ecosystem. The two organisations had already been working together for a year on a few strategic review projects when the chance to lead on the first consumer brand campaign came around.

“It was a big moment for the brand - everyone knows them, but kind of doesn’t. They’ve been hiding in plain sight for 175 years. With their move to offer news via their site and app directly to consumers, it's a big moment, and needed more than ever,” explains Mark Eaves, co-founder and chief executive of Gravity Road.

Despite its history, it was clear that an argument was still needed to drive people to include Reuters’ platforms within their media consumption habits. The metaphor for using clean water was derived from the much-used phrase ‘news consumption’, which led to other related ideas such as ‘fresh from the source’ alongside a metaphor comparing its distillation to news reporting.

“We couldn’t believe it hadn’t been used before by a news brand,” says Eaves, who sees it as a platform Reuters can allow to flow even further.

The campaign is aimed at globally-minded professionals and consumers, London explains, and follows another that ran a few years ago that started to outline Reuters' role in news and media. The organisation felt that with the growing influence of AI and misinformation, another communications push was now necessary.

“Telling the facts in an independent, objective, non-national way is really rare in the world today. How we think about that is an essential destination for audiences asking, ‘I wonder if that's true’. It really gives that international perspective in a way that is free from bias,” he adds.

The influence of AI could not be ignored, even in crafting the work, a creative decision that added another layer of knowing irony, Eaves explains. That’s because strict editorial guidelines have been introduced within Reuters, prohibiting the use of Gen AI to create photos and videos within its news coverage to ensure accuracy and trust is delivered through its journalism.

Clear Visual Flair

The striking visuals throughout the film were captured through filmmaking prestige. Directed by BAFTA-winning cinematographer Ivan Bird, known for Sexy Beast and for lensing Guinness’s iconic ‘Surfer’ ad, the campaign highlights how creative talent can unlock the potential of Gen AI tools.

“That he could brief into our teams exactly what he wanted on a composed, generated shot - precise technical information like lens make and filters - took AI film-making to a different level. And we still used a few conventional grading tools to lift everything in post, because you need that extra 10 per cent right now,” explains Eaves.