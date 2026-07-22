Experiences That Hit Different: Helia’s New Vision For CX

For a business with a 60-year history, reinvention does not need to arrive with a crash of cymbals. Sometimes it shows up as a sharper conviction, a more confident leadership team, and a clearer sense of what the market has been missing.

And so it is at Helia. Under chief executive David MacMillan, the Havas-owned agency has been busy making a compelling case for why customer experience needs to become more creative, more culturally attuned…and far more human.

In a marketing world still heavily tilted towards acquisition, Helia wants to bring fresh ambition to existing customers; not as names in a database or dots on a journey map, but as people with passions, communities, behaviours and lives beyond the funnel.

The agency’s rallying cry is Experiences That Hit Different. But behind the line is a broader idea: that the future of customer engagement is not more messages, more triggers, or more efficient journeys. It is belonging.

“Helia has always believed that looking after existing customers is one of the smartest things a brand can do,” says MacMillan. “That has been true throughout our 60-year history. But right now, with everything changing in the market, it feels like the moment to make that case much more forcefully.”

For Macmillan and his leadership team of chief creative officer Andy O’Carroll and chief strategy officer Lucy Halley, too much of the marketing pound still goes into acquisition, while the customers who already know, buy from, and engage with a brand are often neglected.

“Of course, brands need to bring in new customers, but we don’t think enough attention, investment or creative energy is being put into the customers they already have,” MacMillan asserts.

And he’s keen to challenge the idea that customer experience (CX) is a scale play, or that customer communications should be seen as lower-order work, pumped through automated engines and optimised into blandness. “Data and technology can enable something special, but they cannot replace the human understanding and creative thinking that make customers actually feel something for a brand,” MacMillan explains.

Yet the challenge has never been more acute. Audiences are harder to reach. Channels are more fragmented. Brands have more data than ever, but often less clarity about how to create genuine connection. “The danger is that the conversation starts with the tech stack, rather than with the customer,” says MacMillan. “We think it has to start with much more fundamental questions. Where are your customers? What matters to them? What makes them tick? How do you create a sense of belonging between those customers and your brand?”

That philosophy sits behind Helia’s next chapter. The agency is talking less about linear customer journeys and more about belonging; less about marketing mechanics and more about the moments where brands can show up with meaning.

Lucy Halley, Helia’s chief strategy officer, puts it neatly: “For me, it means creating experiences that customers genuinely want to engage with and spend time with, rather than experiences they simply tolerate.”

She argues that too much of what the industry creates feels like an interruption.

“It takes up time, space, and attention without giving enough back. We do not want our work to feel like that. We want to create experiences that add real value to people’s lives, whether that is through entertainment, education, utility or something else entirely. And if you add value to customers’ lives, you ultimately add value to the client’s bottom line.”

For Halley, this means seeing people as more than segments, demographics, or data points. “I do think the industry has lost sight of humanity in some ways,” she says. “Technology, AI, data — all of these things are important, but none of them should pull us away from the human being at the centre.”