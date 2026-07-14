Havas' Holly Ripper and Seamus Higgins on building unignorable brand worlds

When Holly Ripper arrived at Havas London from BBH last year, she saw an agency with untapped potential. Not because it lacked talent (although it had undergone a management merry-go-round), but because so much of that talent already existed across the wider Havas Village. The opportunity, she still believes, is to connect those capabilities in a way that reflected how clients increasingly want to build brands.

The appointment of Seamus Higgins as chief creative officer earlier this year marks the next chapter in that ambition.

The pair first crossed paths only recently, despite both having previously worked at Havas in Australia. What quickly became clear was a shared belief in the future of creativity: one where brand, design, media, customer experience, and communications are no longer treated as separate disciplines, but as interconnected parts of the same idea. (Incidentally, they also seem to share a wicked sense of humour).

That philosophy is already shaping the agency's output. From global work for Asahi to campaigns for Anchor and Yazoo, Ripper and Higgins are focused on building ideas that can stretch beyond advertising into every part of a brand's ecosystem. It's an approach rooted as much in design systems and customer experience as it is in campaign thinking.

Central to that vision is Havas' Village model. While many agency networks are now trying to bring specialist capabilities closer together, Havas was the prime mover in building a business around integrated expertise. For Ripper and Higgins, this gives them a creative advantage, allowing ideas to be stress-tested across disciplines from the outset and built to thrive in the ever fragmented media landscape.

As brands navigate accelerating technological and cultural change, the pair believe agencies need to think less about creating campaigns and more about creating what they describe as "unignorable brand worlds" — it's not a new positioning, rather a creative framework [more on that below].

Here, they explain why that distinction matters — and why they believe it offers a blueprint for the future of modern agency creativity.

Creative Salon: So you both worked at Havas in Australia, but never actually together, so how did you meet?

Holly Ripper: We just missed each other by about a year. We had lots of mutual friends and knew the same people, but we'd never actually met.

Seamus Higgins: No, we'd never met. Nobody was talking about Holly anymore.

CS: So what made you want Seamus for the role?

Ripper: We were looking for a CCO, but more importantly we were looking for the right partner to help unlock what I think is the huge potential of this business.

For me, the biggest opportunity is the talent. Not just within Havas Creative, but across the whole Village. Havas has been built around deep specialist expertise, so whatever challenge a client brings, you've got brilliant people across every discipline sitting in the same building. You can literally walk downstairs and ask someone to help solve a problem.

Just as important is the culture. Things happen through relationships rather than hierarchy, so people genuinely lean in to help each other. That makes it entrepreneurial, collaborative and, ultimately, much faster.

It's also a huge advantage for growth. There are clients across the wider Havas network we haven't even begun to build relationships with, and colleagues are already opening those doors. Add to that Lorenzo [Fruzza, chief design officer} and the design team, whose strategic approach to brand building is exceptional, and you've got a genuinely differentiated offer.

CS: The Village model has been around for years. Do you think it is becoming more relevant now than before?

Ripper: Definitely. Clients increasingly want one partner that can think across the entire customer journey and brand system. That demand has existed in the US for some time, but it's maturing rapidly in the UK as organisations transform.

The challenge is doing that without losing creative quality. Integration only works if the ideas stay sharp. That's where the Village comes into its own because we've got the specialist expertise to build consistent brand systems without compromising the creative ambition.

CS: And how does that work day to day?

Ripper: There are formal connection points between the businesses, but honestly it's mostly relationships. It feels like a family network rather than a bureaucracy.

Higgins: There isn't any red tape. It's just a conversation.

CS: Was that your experience at Havas in Australia too?

Higgins: Absolutely. I took over as ECD during a really difficult period when most of the creative department had left. Within three years we'd rebuilt the agency and taken it to seventh in the world by genuinely connecting creative, media, PR, design, and digital. That's why I'm so excited about what we can do here.

I've always approached creativity slightly differently because my career's been anything but conventional. I was born in Dublin, grew up in South Africa, went back to school in Ireland, lived in London, spent 15 years in Australia and now I'm back.

That background taught me never to separate designers from creatives. Designers are creatives. The strongest work happens when brand thinking, design and creativity are developed together, not handed from one discipline to another.

When I met Holly, that philosophy was already here. Then I saw Lorenzo's work on Asahi and realised this was exactly the kind of environment I'd been looking for.