Hellmann's Puts Sandwich Back On The Map

Celebrating Britain’s Favourite Lunch

Through storytelling and marketing in a physical space, the aim was to connect heritage with today's food culture and amplify how the brand can elevate even the earliest version of the lunchtime staple, bringing together tradition, culture and making everyday food more enjoyable.

Claire Racklyeft, UK&I Condiments Category director at Unilever, says the idea of recreating the first sandwich felt "playful, culturally relevant, and rooted in real food insight". The belief was that it also helped move beyond talking about food while making it more "fun" and "memorable".

The concept came from going against the fight to create the newest and trendiest sandwich and instead going back to the beginning of all sandwiches, reveals Edelman executive creative director, Jamie Cordwell. “If we can find a way that shows that Hellmanns can improve even the first sandwich recipe, then it shows that it can improve all”.

Going back to the beginning meant returning to its birthplace of Sandwich, and when Emmet Csuka, The Right Worshipful Mayor of Sandwich, was introduced to the idea, he was immediately on board — seeing the idea as an opportunity to promote what is a special town to him, believing that the town has more potential.

From History To The Table

Reimagining many details of the 18th century is hard enough, but figuring out what people ate back then is even trickier, if not also perhaps a little unpleasant. Employing the expertise of historians, David Olusoga and Annie Gray allowed the team to untangle the history behind the first sandwich what it could have been.

Alongside chef and influencer Ben Lippett, the sandwich was recreated, featuring Kentish cob, period-style roast beef and a slice of plum pudding, finished with a layer of Hellmann’s mayonnaise for a modern day touch.

Cordwell says of working with the Lippett: “We needed someone that was going to bring that recipe to life in a way that does it justice, and actually does justice for the town and Ben absolutely did that.”

Serving up the sandwich

Having decided that the only rightful place that makes the perfect setting to enjoy a historical lunch is in the historical town of Sandwich

After a ceremonial cutting of the sandwich in the town's Guildhall, The Crispin Inn became filled with residents of the coastal town to enjoy the recreation being served up for lunch. The first 150 visitors received it free of charge along with a brass brand symphony .

CAN YOU INCLUDE ANY DETAILS OFF WHERE THE HELLMANNS BRAND WAS VISIBLE HERE - HOW DID THEY SHOW THAT IT WAS A HELLMANNS EVENT TO ATTENDEES? THAT'S CALLED ' BRAND ACTIVATION' AND IT'S THE KEY TO THIS PIECE.

Villagers and tourists from as far as New Zealand turned out to the popular event. HOW MANY PEOPLE ATTENDED - ASK?

“There was a lineup outside the pub. Every room inside was full. Loads of people showed up for the sandwich cutting ceremony, and that was packed as well. So, to be honest, we couldn't be happier.”

Another integral part was creating a buzz on social media and TikTok influencers @CharlieBetts and @Niall Gray were chosen for the job, bringing Gen Z up to speed on "the original influencer" The Earl of Sandwich's eating habits.

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Cordwell says “We wanted to pick people that were authentic to this that would genuinely be as excited about this project as we are, and that we almost see their passion spit all out into the content. We always find that we make better content with people that are actually genuinely going to be interested in the subject matter that resonates with their audiences as well, because there's no point pushing to people that wouldn't really normally care.”

In the end, the brand has created a lunchtime like no other in a space where people can come together, sharing stories from past and present, old and young and full with a sandwich with a history that will surely never be forgotten.