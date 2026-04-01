HP Takes Its Smart Save Printers To The Streets

HP’s new UK OOH and experiential campaign drives awareness and growth for its Smart Tank printers – using refillable ink bottles rather than cartridges designed to last a minimum of three years.

The campaign is rooted in a simple insight: new data from OnePoll shows more than half of Brits rely on printing for last-minute documents, yet only one in five have a printer readily available at home.

To demonstrate the product’s reliability and print quality, HP quite literally printed one of its billboards live in Clapham, London – using an HP Smart Tank printer to produce the creative made up of 319 A4-sized sheets before installing it directly onto a large-format OOH site! The process was captured through photography and a time-lapse film, showing the creative coming to life from printer to billboard in real time.