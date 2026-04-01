HP Takes Its Smart Save Printers To The Streets
The OOH campaign by Edelman drives awareness of its tech that use refillable ink rather than cartridges
01 April 2026
HP’s new UK OOH and experiential campaign drives awareness and growth for its Smart Tank printers – using refillable ink bottles rather than cartridges designed to last a minimum of three years.
The campaign is rooted in a simple insight: new data from OnePoll shows more than half of Brits rely on printing for last-minute documents, yet only one in five have a printer readily available at home.
To demonstrate the product’s reliability and print quality, HP quite literally printed one of its billboards live in Clapham, London – using an HP Smart Tank printer to produce the creative made up of 319 A4-sized sheets before installing it directly onto a large-format OOH site! The process was captured through photography and a time-lapse film, showing the creative coming to life from printer to billboard in real time.
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The activation forms part of HP’s wider UK campaign designed to drive awareness for its Smart Tank printers, delivered by an inter-agency team across Edelman for creative, design, earned and talent; Grand Visual and Talon for special build OOH, and Omnicom and PHD for media.
At the centre of this activity was a specially designed Piaggio Ape vehicle, transformed into a mobile print service which completed 340 print jobs – including Mother’s Day cards, sheet music, visa forms, and documentation for a new baby – across London, Bristol, and Manchester; with the London activation fronted by British actor and comedian Alexander Armstrong.
The activation turned everyday stress moments into shareable experiences, supported by video content across social and earned channels; further supported by a national rollout spanning 3,000 OOH and radio placements.
The activation turned everyday stress moments into shareable experiences, supported by video content across social and earned channels; further supported by a national rollout spanning 3,000 OOH and radio placements.