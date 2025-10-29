Five Reasons Why... Edelman Has Launched A Sports Division

Now the agency has officially launched Edelman Sport, a dedicated division within its UK business designed to “promote and protect” reputations in the sporting world.

Explaining the move, Julian Payne, UK CEO, Edelman, said: “At Edelman we have long understood the delicate balance between promoting and protecting reputations and nowhere is this more in focus than the world of sport.

"In recent years, the reputations of teams, sponsors and governing bodies have become subject to much greater scrutiny as audiences grow ever larger around the world. To be able to thrive in this environment you must establish a strong identity and a relationship of trust with your audiences.

"At Edelman we have studied what it takes to build trust for more than 25 years and we have seen that there are unique forces at play within the sporting arena which is why we have decided to create a dedicated space to serve this industry. We have an incredible array of clients already and I am excited to see where this team can go next.”

Edelman UK’s sports division is driven by a cross-practice hub that unites specialists from Corporate, Brand, Strategy, Crisis & Risk and Talent. Fraser Walters (corporate director), Nick Parnell (brand senior director), Will Butterworth (strategy lead), and Loulou Dundas (talent and content senior director), will co-lead the group.

This collaborative approach leverages Edelman’s UK and global network to deliver integrated communications programmes for some of the world’s leading sports organisations.

So why formalise now? Here are five reasons behind the move — and what they reveal about the changing nature of sport and communications

1. Edelman was already operating at the scale of a sports specialist

Edelman’s London office already counts around 60 specialists working full-time in sport (the size of a mid-tier sports agency) supported by the firm’s 6,000-strong global network. Their work spans 360° brand campaigns, sponsorship activations, crisis management, corporate reputation, and even IPO communications through Edelman Smithfield.

Creating a defined division gives clients and potential recruits a clearer view of what Edelman already does at scale.

2. Sport sits at the crossroads of culture, commerce, and reputation

Edelman’s guiding philosophy - that “action drives trust” - is tailor-made for the emotionally charged world of sport, where cultural passion meets commercial pressure.

From tackling gender discrimination in Heineken’s 'Social Sport Swap', a social experiment that saw Jill Scott and Gary Neville secretly swap social accounts to show gender bias, to rebranding the European Club Association as European Football Clubs (EFC), Edelman’s work increasingly bridges brand transformation, social purpose, and governance.