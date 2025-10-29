five reasons why
Five Reasons Why... Edelman Has Launched A Sports Division
The PR powerhouse has long been a player in sport. Now with Edelman Sport it’s putting structure around its strengths, and signalling serious intent
29 October 2025
Edelman has quietly and stealthily been building its sporting credentials for over a decade - from helping at the London 2012 Olympics to delivering global campaigns such as the Cannes Grand Prix-winning 'Eternal Run' for ASICS (see below), Heineken, and Unilever.
Now the agency has officially launched Edelman Sport, a dedicated division within its UK business designed to “promote and protect” reputations in the sporting world.
Explaining the move, Julian Payne, UK CEO, Edelman, said: “At Edelman we have long understood the delicate balance between promoting and protecting reputations and nowhere is this more in focus than the world of sport.
"In recent years, the reputations of teams, sponsors and governing bodies have become subject to much greater scrutiny as audiences grow ever larger around the world. To be able to thrive in this environment you must establish a strong identity and a relationship of trust with your audiences.
"At Edelman we have studied what it takes to build trust for more than 25 years and we have seen that there are unique forces at play within the sporting arena which is why we have decided to create a dedicated space to serve this industry. We have an incredible array of clients already and I am excited to see where this team can go next.”
Edelman UK’s sports division is driven by a cross-practice hub that unites specialists from Corporate, Brand, Strategy, Crisis & Risk and Talent. Fraser Walters (corporate director), Nick Parnell (brand senior director), Will Butterworth (strategy lead), and Loulou Dundas (talent and content senior director), will co-lead the group.
This collaborative approach leverages Edelman’s UK and global network to deliver integrated communications programmes for some of the world’s leading sports organisations.
So why formalise now? Here are five reasons behind the move — and what they reveal about the changing nature of sport and communications
1. Edelman was already operating at the scale of a sports specialist
Edelman’s London office already counts around 60 specialists working full-time in sport (the size of a mid-tier sports agency) supported by the firm’s 6,000-strong global network. Their work spans 360° brand campaigns, sponsorship activations, crisis management, corporate reputation, and even IPO communications through Edelman Smithfield.
Creating a defined division gives clients and potential recruits a clearer view of what Edelman already does at scale.
2. Sport sits at the crossroads of culture, commerce, and reputation
Edelman’s guiding philosophy - that “action drives trust” - is tailor-made for the emotionally charged world of sport, where cultural passion meets commercial pressure.
From tackling gender discrimination in Heineken’s 'Social Sport Swap', a social experiment that saw Jill Scott and Gary Neville secretly swap social accounts to show gender bias, to rebranding the European Club Association as European Football Clubs (EFC), Edelman’s work increasingly bridges brand transformation, social purpose, and governance.
3. Demand from both clients - and fans - has exploded
Since Covid, sport has reasserted itself as the last true form of live entertainment. Participation and viewing are booming, women’s sport is surging, and hybrid formats - from Drive to Survive-fuelled F1 to the meteoric rise of padel - are drawing new audiences.
“Sport brings generations together in a way few other things can,” says Parnell. “Brands see that and want in - but they know they have to earn their place.”
Edelman’s clients are increasingly asking how they can enter sport authentically, and the new structure ensures the agency can meet that demand seamlessly.
4. Commercialisation is testing the limits of trust
To coincide with the launch, Edelman is releasing new research with YouGov: 'Power, Pressure & Play' that will complement its Trust Barometer. It examines how relentless commercial expansion - constant schedules, global tours, unending sponsorship demands - is reshaping the relationship between sport, fans, and players.
“Commercial success is driving exposure and pressure like never before,” says Parnell. “Players are being asked to perform year-round, and fans are questioning the impact. We help brands and governing bodies navigate that tension.”
It’s a subject tailor-made for Edelman’s “promote and protect” sweet spot.
5. The future of sponsorship is partnership
The old model of simply badging a shirt is obsolete. Today’s fans demand co-creation, action, and authenticity. Edelman sees sponsorship evolving into genuine partnerships, where brands add real value to sport and society alike.
“Gone are the days of paying to put your name on a jersey and walking away,” says Parnell. “The future is collaboration. Brands need to show what they do, not just what they say.”
By uniting creative, corporate, and crisis specialists, Edelman Sport aims to help clients move beyond visibility towards meaningful impact.
The bottom line
Edelman Sport isn’t a reinvention: it’s a declaration. After more than a decade helping brands and institutions navigate one of the most high-profile and high-emotion arenas on earth, the agency is putting a clear structure around its expertise.