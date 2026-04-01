Hellmann's Serves Up The Original Sandwich

Professor David Olusoga, award-winning British historian said: “For more than 260 years, the sandwich has travelled far beyond Kent, becoming a global staple. Now, Hellmann’s is shining a spotlight on the town with its name, celebrating local heritage while inviting visitors to experience a piece of food history first-hand.”

Councillor Emmet Csuka, The Right Worshipful Mayor of Sandwich said: “This is more than a celebration of history. It’s an opportunity to draw visitors, support local businesses and ensure Sandwich is recognised not just by name, but by place. With the original coming to life, we expect people to flock to Sandwich to experience it for themselves.”

Claire Racklyeft, UKI Condiments Category Director at Unilever, said:

“At Hellmann’s, we believe every sandwich deserves to be the best it can be. When we realised the town of Sandwich had not shared in the global success of its namesake, we knew we had to do something about it. Giving the First Sandwich a rightful home felt like the perfect way to celebrate its history and, of course, making the First Sandwich taste even better with Hellmann’s.”

For updates, follow @HellmannsUK.