Lorraine Kelly Teams Up with EE this Christmas

Key findings from the research highlighted that while three fifths (64%) of Brits are trying to stay connected to as many friends and relatives as possible during the festive season, a third (33%) find this to be a ‘logistical nightmare’, made even harder by the distance people are traveling – which on average can be over three hours in a single day. Additionally, over a quarter (27%) plan to be both a host and guest this year, which is why over half (53%) claim that needing a strong broadband and mobile connection is as important as a working oven.

And Brits certainly put their network through its paces over the festivities with broadband being used for streaming Christmas films and TV shows (43%), social media scrolling (42%) and shopping for last minute gifts (34%), while mobile connectivity facilitates browsing gifts and shopping online (33%), sharing photos and videos with loved ones (29%) and using messaging apps to coordinate plans (27%). A further half (55%) use both their broadband and mobile network to video call friends and family throughout the festive period.

Though traveling around is still a big part of the festive season, three fifths (68%) of Brits admit to relying on technology to stay connected with friends and family during Christmas, with more than half (58%) stating that a simple video call helps them feel close to people who are miles away.

TV Presenter and Christmas Host, Lorraine Kelly, says: “Christmas is all about connecting with family and friends and keeping in touch. I’m lucky enough to live near Rosie, Steve and baby Billie, and we will all be together on Christmas Day, but all doing our own thing for the rest of the holidays.

Rosie will be taking Billie to see Steve’s family on Boxing Day and we are heading north to visit my mum, so those video calls with Billie mean the world. When we are the hosts, our EE broadband keeps the house feeling alive, with music on, a festive film streaming and video calls with friends and family in Scotland and all over the world.

It’s a vital way to connect with my brother in Singapore, my cousins in Germany and friends in America and Canada. Those moments, whether shared in person or on screen, make everything feel warm and connected.

For it to really feel like Christmas, it is important to feel that sense of connection with everyone, even those not geographically close by, and EE’s network helps us do that.”

Just like almost half of Brits (47%) this Christmas, Rosie is planning to be travelling between celebrations with baby Billie, using EE’s mobile network to get from place to place, and keeping the family updated on all the festive moments via video calls and messages.

Rosie Smith says: “It's true, having a baby in the family has made us very popular to spend time with! This year we’re trying very hard to enjoy the precious moments as a family of three but also share that with family all over the world.

At this age Billie has so many firsts and being able to send a quick picture or have a quick video call - especially at Christmas - keeps everyone in the loop.

With EE’s mobile network, being able to share the smallest update and know that they are able to feel a part of the moments makes all the difference.”

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE says: “Christmas looks different in every household, but feeling close to the people who matter most is what keeps the season special. As plans stretch across several homes, EE’s reliable broadband and mobile network plays an essential role in helping families share the little moments that bring them together. As the UK’s best network, we are proud to support those connections wherever and however people celebrate.”

