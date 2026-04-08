Trainline Is Rewriting the Passenger Experience

Trainline is on a journey of its own. Last year, the government recorded over 322,000 complaints from rail passengers, with 1,729 million passenger rail journeys made across the UK rail network. For a platform sitting at the centre of that experience, disruption isn’t an edge case, it’s the norm.

In response, and under its brand platform ‘The Way to Train’, the Trainline wants to be seen as an indispensable partner to passengers - using creative confidence and modern media techniques to showcase a suite of smart tech designed to make journeys smoother.

Six months on from launch, that ambition is still building: to reposition Trainline from ticketing utility to real time travel companion. The platform’s AI and data driven tools - including Travel Forecast, Travel Assistant, and Delay Repay alerts — are designed to remove friction at the moments passengers need help most. It now has more than 39 million downloads, with users across 40 countries.

“Historically, we’ve always been about simplifying a very complex market for the customer,” explains Jess Wilde, senior brand marketing manager for Trainline, as the company looks to shift perceptions from being just a ticketing platform to a support service for the wider travel experience.

The Way to Train launched last December with a full funnel campaign created by agency partners WPP Media and Wieden + Kennedy. It was informed by research showing that 66 per cent of travellers anticipate or fear disruption when booking tickets, and that they primarily lack control and information during rail disruption.

The humorous hero film reflects the emotional experience of travel disruption, as well as travellers using AI powered tools to guide them through every journey - and every bump along the way.