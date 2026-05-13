Cracking The Talent Code

Spotlighting excellence matters in the industry, as does celebrating those people who go above and beyond to make a difference. However, there must be a starting point for each person, and a moment where potential is recognised within to push individuals to go further.

This comes at a cost, and the cost is making sure that pipeline of talent is inclusive and sustainable, points out VCCP exec Julian Douglas from the beginning on his panel discussing the IPA iList’s latest insights.

The iList is a programme aims to champion those role models who are changing the industry for the better and increasing a better workplace that continues to push representation in their creative work. Its finalists are honoured for inspiring next the industry's generation while changing it for better.

Reflecting on the broader responsibility of nurturing talent across the sector, the session highlighted that deeper structural change is needed to let those into the room and thrive.

The panel, led by Douglas, included Claire Hollands, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, Sally Keane from Spotify, and Harjot Singh global CSO from McCann, championed the progress made and stressed that more work needed to be done, moving beyond intention into action.

Here's what they had to say:

Harjot Singh talks about making initiatives of change into permanent principles, and when asked about making a difference:

“When you look at the sheer range of work that people are doing in this space, which is not about creating just entry points, it's about literally changing the system and the structure and the design because it needs to go from being a policy or an initiative to becoming a design principle for this industry, because we have to actively think of inclusion as a design principle.”

When asked by about the battle between Gen Z’s passion against the lack of ground work from the industry, Singh says:

“Interest, without a sense of like, being able to see yourself, being able to thrive there, will not translate into action. So the question we need to ask ourselves is, it's not true that they're not interested. They don't want to join. That's different from not being interested, and that's because I think we have to ask ourselves an honest question, what is it structurally about this industry that is making people feel like they will not thrive here?”