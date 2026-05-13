Cracking The Talent Code
The IPA panel, including VCCP's Julian Douglas Saatchi & Saatchi's Claire Hollands, and McCann's Harjot Singh reflect on building inclusive cultures in the industry
13 May 2026
Spotlighting excellence matters in the industry, as does celebrating those people who go above and beyond to make a difference. However, there must be a starting point for each person, and a moment where potential is recognised within to push individuals to go further.
This comes at a cost, and the cost is making sure that pipeline of talent is inclusive and sustainable, points out VCCP exec Julian Douglas from the beginning on his panel discussing the IPA iList’s latest insights.
The iList is a programme aims to champion those role models who are changing the industry for the better and increasing a better workplace that continues to push representation in their creative work. Its finalists are honoured for inspiring next the industry's generation while changing it for better.
Reflecting on the broader responsibility of nurturing talent across the sector, the session highlighted that deeper structural change is needed to let those into the room and thrive.
The panel, led by Douglas, included Claire Hollands, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, Sally Keane from Spotify, and Harjot Singh global CSO from McCann, championed the progress made and stressed that more work needed to be done, moving beyond intention into action.
Here's what they had to say:
Harjot Singh talks about making initiatives of change into permanent principles, and when asked about making a difference:
“When you look at the sheer range of work that people are doing in this space, which is not about creating just entry points, it's about literally changing the system and the structure and the design because it needs to go from being a policy or an initiative to becoming a design principle for this industry, because we have to actively think of inclusion as a design principle.”
When asked by about the battle between Gen Z’s passion against the lack of ground work from the industry, Singh says:
“Interest, without a sense of like, being able to see yourself, being able to thrive there, will not translate into action. So the question we need to ask ourselves is, it's not true that they're not interested. They don't want to join. That's different from not being interested, and that's because I think we have to ask ourselves an honest question, what is it structurally about this industry that is making people feel like they will not thrive here?”
Claire Hollands stepped in on the issue and what Saatchi & Saatchi is doing to fight against the narrative and support the younger generation. She says:
“I think actually part of it is not even just talking about how you get into our industry. It's actually educating children within schools that creativity and business can come together and be a career and actually UPRISER, Saatchi & Saatchi’s open source, nationwide, creative secondary school programme, now has reached over 10,000 kids. And it's not about getting them into our industry. It's about educating them about the canvas of creativity and the careers in so many different guises that can be really good.”
Julian Douglas shares how to use your individual role to allow access into the industry, he says:
“Try and leave the door a little bit wider than you found it on the way in which I think is a great spirit for all of us to take our roles in our organizations, is to leave that doorway just a little bit wider than when we got there”
When asked about what action that she took from The iList judging process to share with others in the industry, Claire Hollands says:
“Confidence in our future, confidence in our talent. And I think if we're a beacon of confidence, I do think it will keep our talent coming through those doors and driving the change that we all want.”
When asked the same question about the judging process and what to take away, Sally Keane says:
“I think there's something that we need to do around apprenticeships. I think, you know, lots of young people I speak to, university is completely out of their reach, right? They can't afford it or their parents can't support them. And so how do we as an industry get behind apprenticeships and create another way to come into our industry? I think that's the question we should all be asking”
Keane also reflects on the shifting perspective and reflect on different ways into the industry:
“When you mentor people, and you're trying to give them the advice about, you know, be visible, would go and speak to people, get on LinkedIn, and guess what? Those things don't work anymore because the opportunity, opportunities are not around all this, or they're so oversubscribed. So I think the point of us thinking about as an industry, about what are those different entry levels to come back into, is really important.”
Ending the panel, Julian Douglas shares his aspiration to reflect inwards and how policies and rules work within:
“Look at the last five people that you promote in your own organisation and see where did those people come from? Was it a department? Was it through one room? Was it one entry point? And if it is, perhaps have a bit of a reconsider.”