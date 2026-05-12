Telling Truth Well: The New McCann Era

CS: Is that something you do on all business, or is it a specific kind of sprint?

Turnbull: We have used it for big, high-profile moments for our brands — major platform creation, or the most important campaign a client is investing in on an annual basis.

They work incredibly well for big global brands that have multiple markets, because we can bring in creatives, strategists and planners from around the world. We also bring in amazing capabilities from across our world: FutureBrand, which is a team we work very closely with; McCann Content Studios; McCann Truth Central, for example.

It is exceptional to see what can be done in such a short period when people are focused and together. We have done almost half a dozen from a McCann perspective in our first three months of the year, and the universal feedback from our biggest clients has been incredibly positive.

Ordóñez: What is really interesting is that when you talk about it, people have a perception of what these things are. They say: “I’ve done this before. I’ve done a session, a brainstorm, a workshop,” or whatever people call it.

But the difference with the Rumble is that it is designed to move things forward. It is not just about filling the wall with imagination and saying: “Look at all these possibilities.” No — we come out of it with a plan that is approved and ready to go to market, and that starts moving the business.

Singh: I can attest to this. I have been at McCann for 15 years, going on 16. To Andrés’s point, everyone in advertising has experienced some version of speed thinking: bringing lots of people into a room, trying to solve a problem, getting a lot of smart people within an unreasonable timeframe to solve an ambitious challenge together. That is not alien to our industry.

But I cannot tell you, even as a sample size of one, that in the 27 years I have been in the industry, I have ever experienced anything that creates this level of energy, speed and collaboration in the way a Rumble does.

Having attended one and a half so far, I have learned three things from them. Andrés and I are partners in them; we sit together, think together and look at the work before, during and after.

The most striking thing is that it starts with: will the work matter? Does the work matter? That comes from the diligence of the briefing and the groundwork. Then: will the work move the needle commercially? We are an agency holding ourselves very accountable to the outcomes we create, not just the outputs. We have a clear understanding from the client of the business problem and commercial objectives.

And then the most important thing is that it shapes culture as it happens. I have never seen anything that does all three as seamlessly as a rumble does. It is truly very unique to us.

Ordóñez: You do get outputs. One client said, when she finished, that we had struck the perfect balance between magic and logic. Another CMO said: “This is the best presentation of my life.” There was another client where we did not know we were pitching until he told us at the end, and then he said: “McCann or nothing.”

These are global CMOs and senior people in important businesses saying they have not experienced anything like this. They are saying we are striking a balance between magic and logic. There are agencies that are incredible at magic and others that are incredible at logic, but striking that balance is not just a process.

Anyone can follow a process. This is about casting, understanding the business and knowing how to move things around. There is a magic to that madness that we have somehow figured out. We keep learning Rumble after Rumble, and it is working.

Turnbull: One of the things we think about a lot is: "what is the model clients most want to engage with today?"

From our perspective, they want a tight group of senior people who intimately know their business, are extensions of their team and have a track record of making great work together. You can feel that in how we structure our client leadership teams.

But they also want scale at speed. We have been thinking about how to deliver in a different way that reflects the modern world, not the old one. No client is looking for an 18-week process to get to a creative idea. They want a tight group thinking about their business in a condensed period.

Rumbles allow us to showcase speed, entrepreneurialism and focus, and apply our scale in a way we have not before. That is why it has been so interesting.

CS: Harjot, can we ask you about the logic side? You mentioned a new planning process, or perhaps a new operating process. Could you talk us through that?

Singh: I would not say it is new. I would say it is a more optimised operating system.

McCann has always had operating systems that have been in step with delivering the most creatively and commercially compelling solutions for clients in that moment. We are fortunate to be the team at this time, and to be able to reinvent and reinvigorate a system together.

Clients all want the same thing: creativity delivered with precision, at speed, at scale and with measurable impact. In that world, you need an operating system that connects the insight to the brand definition, to creative development, and then to deployment and optimisation.

We are able to draw from Truth Central and from our data partnership with Acxiom, for example. If you think about “Truth to Impact”, it is an operating system that integrates us structurally and behaviourally.

Insight through Truth Central and Acxiom connects to brand definition through something like FutureBrand. Brand definition connects to creative development through rumbles. Creative development connects to deployment and optimisation through McCann Content Studio and other Omnicom capabilities we can connect to.

Instead of multiple partners solving parts of the problem, we are solving the whole growth equation with one operating system. That is the magic of 'Truth to Impact'. That is the shift we are focused on.

We are not selling outputs anymore. We are accountable for outcomes. 'Truth to Impact' is in service of that.

CS: Has that become easier since the merger, because you have more capabilities and are more joined up?

Singh: One aspect that will become easier through the acquisition is deployment and optimisation. When you want to deploy and optimise work in the world, you need access to data sets that allow you to distribute content quickly, optimise it and measure it.

So, yes, we have more access to more data sets and more capabilities that allow us to optimise and distribute content.

The initial part, which is about finding the truth, telling it well and distilling it into something undeniable and impossible to ignore, still needs both intuition and rigour. That has always been the case.

So I would say this optimised operating system has made it easier for our best people to make their best work and do their best thinking. The acquisition is particularly useful in deployment and optimisation, more than it might be in the other parts of the journey.

CS: That brings me on to talent. There is certainly an issue in the UK at the moment with talent: people leaving the industry, people falling out of love with it because it has become more difficult, more squeezed by shareholders and client demands, and perhaps less fun. How do you keep people motivated and attract and retain the best talent when the wider world feels quite uncomfortable?

Turnbull: It is a great question. First and foremost, I remember walking into my first agency after graduating as if it were yesterday. I remember how energetic, dynamic, chaotic and fun it felt.

As a leader now, with Andrés, Harjot and the team, I really want to recapture that energy for the next generation. The way to do that is to promise our people that they are going to make the best work of their careers at McCann.

We need to help them focus on that and strip away a lot of the impact of being a publicly traded company, or the day-to-day process — things that are essential but should not be top of mind every second. I see that as my role, our CFOs’ role and our team’s role.

When Andrés and Harjot are on a brief with a client and that is the only thing they are thinking about, we are going to make incredible work. I know that is true across all our teams. So I try to ask: how can we protect people and make sure we are focused on what matters most, which is our clients and the work?

As it relates to the wider world, the turmoil and anxiety we feel every day, the second component is creating a culture where people can show up as themselves and be honest about how they are feeling.

All of us have good days and bad days. What I love about my team and our teams around the world is that there is space for that. I love advertising, but I also have two young kids and commitments elsewhere. Every person at McCann has some version of that dynamic.

What I have loved about getting to know and partner with Harjot, who knows McCann intimately after 15 years, is that he is so aware of how people are doing and where we need to give space or lean in. That creates a culture of safety. And with that comes better risk-taking, better experimentation and ultimately better work.

CS: Cannes is coming up — the first Cannes with the three of you as the management team. What do you expect? What work have you got in? How do you think it will compare with previous years?

Turnbull: I will let Andrés speak to the work, but I would start by saying that Cannes is not the goal for us.

I am proud of how focused we are on our partners, clients and people. One of the things we ask is: "are we doing work around the world, in the markets we are in, that the biggest CEOs and CMOs want?"

That is a slightly different question from: are we winning every Lion available? I love winning Lions, and we know how to do that. We have great work coming that Andrés can talk to. But I wanted to preface it because, when we talk about confronting industry truths, one of the truths we have discussed as a team is that we need more big, populist work that creates and sustains enduring brands.

Some of that work might be recognised and some might not. But the recognition that matters most to me is whether it is driving growth for our clients. I am thankful that a lot of the work you will see in Q2, which will be part of our Cannes story, does just that.

CS: Andrés, how do you think the shape of the work has changed this year? Rather than just asking whether you will win awards at Cannes, have you noticed the work changing — and in what way?

Ordóñez: The work will always keep changing. If we stay on the same path, we become completely irrelevant.

I think people have learned from last year to be more responsible with what they put out into the world. We have to put our clients and brands first, rather than the awards. If we focus on awards and are not responsible with the other side, it can come back to us.

I think we are about to see a round of work that is more real, more out in the world, that drives business growth and moves people. That is great, because right now people are listening and watching more than ever: what we are putting out, and how responsible we are with our people and brands.