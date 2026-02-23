Air India Celebrates Experiencing New
The work marks its next chapter as a world-class, full-service global airline, by McCann Worldwide
23 February 2026
Air India, India's leading global airline, unveils a new 360-degree awareness campaign in the UK titled 'Experience New', marking the next chapter in the airline’s transformation into a world-class, full-service global airline. The four-week campaign spotlights Air India’s modernised fleet, elevated onboard experiences and the signature warmth of Indian hospitality.
Developed by McCann Worldwide, with media planning by Omnicom group, 'Experience New' spotlights Air India's new and upgraded fleet flying non-stop from Heathrow to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The campaign will run across 300 black taxis, 100 bus panels including five full bus wraps, alongside a mix of hoardings, static and digital screens throughout the London Underground and other high-footfall locations across the city.
Designed to target tourists and business travellers who want to visit India – or beyond – in style, the campaign will also run on the Heathrow Express and in Heathrow Airport Terminal 2, where Air India operates 49 flights weekly between London (Heathrow) and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The campaign has been strategically created to reach highly engaged cricket audiences with a television campaign during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sky Sports. This will be amplified by high-frequency prime time radio advertising across Lyca Radio, Punjab Radio and Sunrise Radio and a comprehensive print, digital and social strategy.
‘Experience New’ underscores Air India’s continued commitment to the UK market, reinforcing the airline’s investment in both brand presence and unrivalled connectivity between the UK India and beyond. It forms part of a broader transformation of Air India into a modern, world-class airline, with a focus on fleet renewal, onboard product, service excellence and a passenger-first philosophy rooted in India’s rich tradition of hospitality.
Customers travelling from Heathrow to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru can now enjoy an unparalleled Business Class experience featuring private cabins, full flatbeds and luxurious amenity kits, alongside an elevated Premium Economy offering with refined soft furnishings, increased personal space and priority boarding.
Combined with a refreshed international gourmet menu and beverage selection, high-speed onboard Wi-Fi, and next-generation HD touchscreen inflight entertainment offering more than 3,200+ hours of entertainment available in 17 languages. The content library also includes 1800 titles spanning movies and TV shows, along with more than 1650+ hours of audio across diverse genres, ensuring something for every mood and preference.