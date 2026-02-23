Air India Celebrates Experiencing New

Air India, India's leading global airline, unveils a new 360-degree awareness campaign in the UK titled 'Experience New', marking the next chapter in the airline’s transformation into a world-class, full-service global airline. The four-week campaign spotlights Air India’s modernised fleet, elevated onboard experiences and the signature warmth of Indian hospitality.

Developed by McCann Worldwide, with media planning by Omnicom group, 'Experience New' spotlights Air India's new and upgraded fleet flying non-stop from Heathrow to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The campaign will run across 300 black taxis, 100 bus panels including five full bus wraps, alongside a mix of hoardings, static and digital screens throughout the London Underground and other high-footfall locations across the city.

Designed to target tourists and business travellers who want to visit India – or beyond – in style, the campaign will also run on the Heathrow Express and in Heathrow Airport Terminal 2, where Air India operates 49 flights weekly between London (Heathrow) and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.