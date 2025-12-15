David Gandy Pours Pints Via La Fontana Di Peroni

Premium beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the UK’s most loved larger brand, added style and sophistication to the festive season with the unveiling of La Fontana di Peroni - a modern-day wonder located on London’s South Bank. Designed to reflect the brand’s Italian heritage, the wonder tap ‘turned water into beer*’ offering visitors a complimentary Peroni Nastro Azzurro from 10th–14th December 2025.

Unveiled by the iconic David Gandy, the installation was inspired by the traditions of Italian craftsmanship and the growing demand for stylish and high-quality festive experiences. Research commissioned by Peroni Nastro Azzurro reveals that 54% of Brits think the UK has the most stylish approach to a celebration.

As the UK enters “its style era,” 49% will attempt to step up their style for Christmas celebrations this year to look their best. From elegant outfits to perfectly coordinated table settings, Brits are more conscious than ever about creating the perfect festive scene – to create lasting memories through joy and visual impact. Attention to detail is what truly makes a celebration stylish, with 57% of Brits highlighting small touches, such as refined décor, elegant lighting, and high-quality drinks, are essential to make the moment feel more special.

The festive season isn’t just about celebrations at home; 83% of Brits agree that uplifting public experiences, such as lights, installations, or pop-ups, are vital to boosting the nation’s mood during winter. As one of London’s most stylish seasonal highlights, La Fontana di Peroni brought both elegance and joy to the city, offering Londoners and visitors alike the chance to experience an iconic Italian-inspired installation like no other.

Festive lights and city decorations are considered the most iconic part of Christmas (61%), with Brits favoring the atmosphere and sense of occasion they create over material gifts. La Fontana di Peroni was designed to bring this sentiment to life, adding a spectacular Italian twist to London’s festive landscape and reflecting Peroni’s commitment to elevating tradition through modern creativity.

“It’s all about creating moments that bring people together,” said David Gandy, who launched the wonder tap with the first ceremonial pour. “Christmas is such a special time of year, and La Fontana di Peroni is the perfect way to combine festive spirit with Italian style. Turning water into beer? Now that’s what I call a modern masterpiece!”

Mel Arrow, CEO at McCann London, said: “It's a fountain that turns water into beer. It's dramatic. It's romantic. It's Italian. It's iconic. It's Peroni. Well done McCann London and our brilliant Peroni clients."

Rob Hobart, Marketing Director, at Asahi UK, commented: “La Fontana di Peroni is not just a fountain - it’s a modern festive wonder capturing the magic and joy of Christmas in a way only Peroni Nastro Azzurro can. At a time of year when we come together to celebrate, we wanted to give the nation something truly special - a moment of wonder and unmistakable Italian craftsmanship.”