McCann London 2025: A New Era, Same Winning Streak

Kevin is back. Everyone’s favourite, little, orange, edible mascot. And this time he’s in love. Kevin has run for ten years, which is an incredible testament to the power of consistent and effective brand building. Huge props to McCann Manchester for creating a national treasure that the whole of McCann are deeply proud of.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Winning the Xbox Game Pass pitch. It was a brilliant, confident pitch that galvanised the agency, like nothing but a great pitch can. I once read that pitches are like wooly mammoths dragged back to the cave for everyone to feast on. And this one was particularly wooly. By winning it, we are now shaping the future of Xbox’s big commercial bet, producing everything from Super Bowl ads to banners in multiple markets, and leveraging a joined-up McCann, across every specialism, in the process. Amazing work loading…

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Drowning out the industry noise and leading through change, by focusing on just the people and the work. That’s all I care about, and that’s all I tend to talk about.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

We’ve made some brilliant hires, all of whom start in 2026. I couldn’t be more excited. Each of them, in their own unique way, is a force that I can’t wait to unleash.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I think we all can learn a lot from the way Gen Z prioritises mental health as their foundation for success. The phrase “PR not ER” epitomises their rejection of frenetic communications industry workplaces that view everything as an emergency. I love how seriously we take our creativity, and how deeply we care. I think it’s probably right that we keep ourselves in check in this regard, though, and save ourselves the cortisol whenever we can.

Creative Salon on McCann London's 2025

The agency ended 2025 with its future assured, following the Omnicom/IPG merger. It's to the credit of the McCann London management team that they carried on during the changes with the 'business as usual' sign swinging confidently above the door.

McCann Content Studios continued to be an avenue of growth for the business under the leadership of Crystal Malachias - who was promoted from global head of influencer to global co-managing director. It has produced reports on influencer and the creator economy , as well as being named the social and influencer agency in both the UK and Spain for Trainline.

This growth transpired into its partnership with the Bauer Academy , with a new set cohort began the Junior Advertising Creative Level 3 apprenticeship programme, which brings together 12 aspiring creatives from across four McCann UK offices - London, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham.

Its work for Just Eat saw the return of its iconic ‘Did Somebody Say’ campaign. Previously starring music legends from Snoop Dogg to Katy Perry, the latest iteration featured garage star Craig David, highlighting the many needs Just Eat caters to with ‘Every Neighbour Got Their Flava’.