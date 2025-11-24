Fragmented audiences don’t have to mean fragmenting ideas

It seems to me a little ironic that when it comes to effectiveness, the more we measure, the less we seem to know about how our metrics are connected. We measure everything, from likes on social media to increases in product demand, but as an industry, we’re not much further in understanding how effectiveness truly happens in a contemporary marketing world.

So, in a world where you can measure everything, how do you engage people with the business of brand creativity? And how do you know you’re doing it well?

At McCann, we believe that when the truth is well told, it moves people and markets. I’ve seen this happen first-hand for some of the world’s biggest brands like Mastercard and Microsoft, and for beloved local brands across Central and Eastern Europe. It doesn’t matter if you do it through humour or raw honesty (or occasionally both) - if you can really move people, then you can change behaviours, elevate products and trigger the buying urge.

We start with the truth, and if McCann London’s performance at the UK Effies this month is anything to go by, finding compelling human truths is the key to connecting with diverse communities and creating work that lives in culture. Whether that’s working with Nurofen to tap into the truth that women’s pain has been ignored for too long, or supporting Dettol to spread the love not the germs, because we know that sometimes the people we love the most are disgustingly germ-riddled. These are the big truths that connect people regardless of how fragmented they appear, unifying communities across a world that can often feel divided.