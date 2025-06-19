Creative Effectiveness Lions: McCann, Ogilvy and AMV BBDO Shine

The Grand Prix award for Creative Excellence went to TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles for its work with Apple on ‘Shot on iPhone’.

The series of works showcased some of the amazing media that can be captured on an iPhone, from wildlife to dancing to pets.

Commenting on the Grand Prix, Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT, and Jury President , said: “‘Shot on iPhone’ was awarded the Grand Prix for its groundbreaking ability to democratize creativity, transforming everyday moments into art. The campaign stood out as a masterclass in elevating user-generated content to build a long-term platform with stunning execution. When a client commits to a long-term platform built around highly creative work that resonates globally and locally, it's magic – it's this unique combination that makes it truly deserving of the industry's top honor.”

