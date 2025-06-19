Cannes Lions 2025
Creative Effectiveness Lions: McCann, Ogilvy and AMV BBDO Shine
Work for Xbox, Dove and Sheba were praised
19 June 2025
McCann London took home a Gold and Bronze Lion for its work with ‘The Everyday Tactician: How getting a football club promoted helped Xbox take a closer step to the future of gaming’ for Xbox.
The work followed on from last year’s Grand Prix-winning instalment of ‘The Everyday Tactician’ - this time saw Bromley Football Club hiring a skilled Football Manager gamer as a Tactician to help their quest for promotion.
Ogilvy UK won a Silver Lion with its work for Dove on it’s ‘Real Beauty’ campaign - how a soap brand created a global self-esteem movement’.
A range of campaigns were released to celebrate Real Beauty, from tackling race-based hair discrimination, highlighting the dangers of social media on beauty standards to, authenticity within beauty.
The category also saw AMV BBDO take home a Bronze Lion for its ‘Gravy Race’ work with Sheba.
The work saw cats racing against one another in a competition that involved licking Sheba’s gravy cat food. The competition was opened-up to felines around the world, where proud owners shared videos of their pets trying out Sheba’s latest product.
The Grand Prix award for Creative Excellence went to TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles for its work with Apple on ‘Shot on iPhone’.
The series of works showcased some of the amazing media that can be captured on an iPhone, from wildlife to dancing to pets.
Commenting on the Grand Prix, Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT, and Jury President, said: “‘Shot on iPhone’ was awarded the Grand Prix for its groundbreaking ability to democratize creativity, transforming everyday moments into art. The campaign stood out as a masterclass in elevating user-generated content to build a long-term platform with stunning execution. When a client commits to a long-term platform built around highly creative work that resonates globally and locally, it's magic – it's this unique combination that makes it truly deserving of the industry's top honor.”
Stay tuned to find out what else has won in this year's awards and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.