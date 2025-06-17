Cannes Lions 2025
Digital Craft Lions: VCCP London and Nomint London bagged Silver
FCB Chicago won the Grand Prix while VCCP's Daisy's brought home a Silver Lion
17 June 2025
FCB Chicago has scooped the Grand Prix in the Digital Craft Lions category. The campaign titled, 'Caption With Intention' was created in close partnership with the Chicago Hearing Society (CHS) and core creative partner Rakish Entertainment. It is a groundbreaking new caption design system created to transform how Deaf and Hard of Hearing audiences experience film and television.
Jury President Naoki Tanaka, chief creative officer, Dentsu Lab, said: “The Grand Prix-winning idea offered a brilliantly simple solution to a long-overlooked problem: making cinema truly accessible. By dynamically adapting captions to voice characteristics, the work balanced functionality and design with exceptional craft. A small innovation with enormous human impact.”
VCCP London brought home a Silver Lion in the category for 'Daisy VS Scammers' for O2. The campaign was a first of its kind developed to fight back against scammers. Using lifelike, state-of-the-art, Conversational AI, Daisy was designed to speak with scammers and keep them on the phone for as long as possible so they have less time to try and scam real people.
Another Silver Lion has been bagged by NOMINT London for the campaign, 'In Hot Water' for WWF. The film brings to life a crucial narrative of rising ocean temperatures, marine heatwaves, and their threat to marine and human life.
Dentsu Tokyo won a Bronze Lion for Interface of Humanity for NTT Human Informatics Laboratories. The PR was handled by Dentsu Creative London.
There were a total of 17 Lions awarded in this category, with three Golds, five Silvers and eight Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.
