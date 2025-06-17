Digital Craft Lions: VCCP London and Nomint London bagged Silver

FCB Chicago has scooped the Grand Prix in the Digital Craft Lions category. The campaign titled, 'Caption With Intention' was created in close partnership with the Chicago Hearing Society (CHS) and core creative partner Rakish Entertainment. It is a groundbreaking new caption design system created to transform how Deaf and Hard of Hearing audiences experience film and television.

Jury President Naoki Tanaka, chief creative officer, Dentsu Lab , said: “The Grand Prix-winning idea offered a brilliantly simple solution to a long-overlooked problem: making cinema truly accessible. By dynamically adapting captions to voice characteristics, the work balanced functionality and design with exceptional craft. A small innovation with enormous human impact.”