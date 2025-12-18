Xbox's Latest Campaign Sees A Caretaker Cleaning Up Games
Created by McCann London, the work celebrates some of the year's best games
18 December 2025
Xbox Game Pass' latest campaign, 'The Caretaker', made by McCann London, celebrates some of the year's greatest games and the rewards of a game pass - with a caretaker cleaning up the gaming mess.
As well as running on TV, social, cinemas and VOD, the ad featured during The Game Awards live stream.
It's available globally for social; VOD in USA, UK, Germany, France, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea; and cinema in USA, UK, Germany, and Mexico.
Credits
Brand: Xbox Game Pass
Devina Hardatt
Ben Blaska
Anh Ho
Ryan Zhao
Omar Smith
Bogdan Bilan
Creative Agency: McCann London
Mel Arrow (Chief Executive Officer)
Emiliano De Pietri (Chief Creative Officer)
Jim Nilsson (Global Creative Director)
Jacob Björdal (Global Creative Director)
Aaron Harridge (Head of Strategy)
Katie Edwards (Global Managing Partner)
Tom Oliver (Business Director)
Alex Passingham (Strategy Director)
Matt Belay (Account Director)
Scott Zulliani (Creative)
Fabian Lakander (Creative)
Agency Production: Craft
Dennis Olson (Craft Co – Head of production)
Jordan Lonsdale (Senior Producer)
Hermione Bezuidenhout (Assistant Producer)
Marta Gromysz (Production Director)
Neil Checketts (Senior Account Director)
Production Company: MJZ
Director: Nicolai Fuglsig
Service Company: Unit Sofa
Media Agency: Carat