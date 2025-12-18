Xbox The Caretaker McCann London

Xbox's Latest Campaign Sees A Caretaker Cleaning Up Games

Created by McCann London, the work celebrates some of the year's best games

By Creative Salon

18 December 2025

Xbox Game Pass' latest campaign, 'The Caretaker', made by McCann London, celebrates some of the year's greatest games and the rewards of a game pass - with a caretaker cleaning up the gaming mess.

As well as running on TV, social, cinemas and VOD, the ad featured during The Game Awards live stream.

It's available globally for social; VOD in USA, UK, Germany, France, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea; and cinema in USA, UK, Germany, and Mexico.

Credits

Brand: Xbox Game Pass

Devina Hardatt

Ben Blaska

Anh Ho

Ryan Zhao

Omar Smith

Bogdan Bilan

Creative Agency: McCann London

Mel Arrow (Chief Executive Officer)

Emiliano De Pietri (Chief Creative Officer)

Jim Nilsson (Global Creative Director)

Jacob Björdal (Global Creative Director)

Aaron Harridge (Head of Strategy)

Katie Edwards (Global Managing Partner)

Tom Oliver (Business Director)

Alex Passingham (Strategy Director)

Matt Belay (Account Director)

Scott Zulliani (Creative)

Fabian Lakander (Creative)

Agency Production: Craft

Dennis Olson (Craft Co – Head of production)

Jordan Lonsdale (Senior Producer)

Hermione Bezuidenhout (Assistant Producer)

Marta Gromysz (Production Director)

Neil Checketts (Senior Account Director)

Production Company: MJZ

Director: Nicolai Fuglsig

Service Company: Unit Sofa

Media Agency: Carat

