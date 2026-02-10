LNER Tackles Traffic Jam Frustrations
The work by McCann London continues its 'freedom all the way' platform
10 February 2026
LNER is continuing the story of its distinctive red-haired brand character Eleanor. In a bold new execution by McCann London, LNER takes on the frustration of motorway traffic jams, and champions the ease, comfort and freedom of long-distance train travel.
Embracing LNER’s ‘freedom all the way’ brand platform, the campaign sees mascot, Eleanor, find her voice and use it to remind customers that they don’t need to put up with slow moving traffic when they can get there faster and receive star treatment as standard on LNER trains.
The hero TV ad shows Eleanor leading people away from the frustration of traffic jams. Serenading passengers with a re-work of John Baptiste’s ‘Freedom’, Eleanor showcases some of many the things train travel makes possible: socialising, scenic sheep watching, chilling out with a coffee and precious time for yourself.
John Galloway, Head of Marketing, LNER said: "At LNER, we're passionate about making train travel easier, better and even more enjoyable. This campaign celebrates some of the many freedoms our customers experience when travelling with us—whether it's escaping the stress of traffic jams, relaxing in comfort, or making the most of every moment along the way. Brought to life wonderfully by our very own cheerleader of freedom, Eleanor.”
The campaign marks the second year of the creative partnership between the train operator and McCann. As part of their strategic creative work, McCann has evolved LNER’s Eleanor’s character, giving her a voice that reflects LNER’s ethos of freedom and an accent grounded in LNER’s own Newcastle roots.
Jon Elsom, Executive Creative Director, Global Brands, at McCann London said: "It's always rewarding to give a fresh new voice to a brand, and we've done exactly that here, giving our irrepressible Eleanor her own voice for the first time. We're hoping people who are opting to use other modes of transport make a new and deeper connection with LNER when they watch Eleanor making a song and dance about the glorious freedoms of rail travel."
The campaign launched on Sunday 8th February across TV, OOH, radio OLV, cinema and social. With hero sites in key cities on the LNER route - London, Edinburgh, Newcastle, York and Leeds.
The media planning and buying was handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD.
Credits:
McCANN
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR - Jon Elsom
CREATIVE DIRECTORS - Jonathan Benson & Mic Perrina
BUSINESS DIRECTOR - Amy Hillier
STRATEGY DIRECTOR - Kayley Almond
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR - Zoe Pangalos
ACCOUNT MANAGER - Lily Nunn
HEAD OF PRODUCTION & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - Charlotte Hopkins
SENIOR PRODUCER - Sam Debock
PROJECT MANAGERS - Dan Karling & Neha Rahane
DESIGNERS - Jason Liu & Tom Camsell
CONTENT DESIGNER - Jason Fox
LNER
HEAD OF MARKETING - John Galloway
SENIOR ADVERTISING & PARTNERSHIPS MANAGER - Lawrence Beatt
DIGITAL ADVERTISING LEAD - Saoirse O’Riordan
MARKETING CAMPAIGN MANAGER - Liam Smallwood
DIGITAL CAMPAIGN MANAGER - Ellie Tyrrell
SENIOR ADVERTISING EXECUTIVE - Sarah Garratt
PRODUCTION
DIRECTOR - Henry Littlechild
DOP - Theo Garland
FIRST AD - Dan Precious
TALK TO THE HAND
PUPPETEER - Andy Heath
PUPPETEER - Iestyn Evans
PUPPETEER – Lynn Robertson
CHIEF TV
CEO/EXEC PRODUCER - Colin Offland
HEAD OF PRODUCTION - Tessa Hamilton
SOCIAL DIRECTOR - Yoni Weisberg
VFX SUPERVISOR - Jack Lynch
PRODUCERS - Luke Filz & Nick Crossley
PRODUCTION MANAGER - Billy Offland
TIME BASED ARTS
COLOURIST - Ruth Wardell
WHITEHOUSE POST
EDITOR - Adam Rudd
750MPH
SOUND - Sam Ashwell
JUNGLE
SOUND ENGINEER - Tim Lofts
RORSCHACH AUDIO PRODUCTION
VOICE CASTING, RECORDING & RADIO - Pam Myers
DAWN PRODUCTIONS
FOUNDER & EXEC PRODUCER - Dawn Moretti
PHOTOGRAPHER DIRECTOR - Jack Terry
SENIOR PRODUCER - Felicity Cruickshank
PRODUCER - Dave Treagust
DOP - Dominic John
DIGI TECH - Matt Lloyd
STILLS RETOUCH
One white Chair
MOVING IMAGE POST PRODUCTION
Unit
STILLMOVING
CCO - Spencer McPherson
SENIOR PHOTOGRAPHER - Phil Stevens
MG MEDIA
BUSINESS DIRECTOR - Emma Kieselbach
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR - Patrick Litten
ACCOUNT MANAGER - Lydia Webb