LNER Tackles Traffic Jam Frustrations

John Galloway, Head of Marketing, LNER said: "At LNER, we're passionate about making train travel easier, better and even more enjoyable. This campaign celebrates some of the many freedoms our customers experience when travelling with us—whether it's escaping the stress of traffic jams, relaxing in comfort, or making the most of every moment along the way. Brought to life wonderfully by our very own cheerleader of freedom, Eleanor.”

The campaign marks the second year of the creative partnership between the train operator and McCann. As part of their strategic creative work, McCann has evolved LNER’s Eleanor’s character, giving her a voice that reflects LNER’s ethos of freedom and an accent grounded in LNER’s own Newcastle roots.

Jon Elsom, Executive Creative Director, Global Brands, at McCann London said: "It's always rewarding to give a fresh new voice to a brand, and we've done exactly that here, giving our irrepressible Eleanor her own voice for the first time. We're hoping people who are opting to use other modes of transport make a new and deeper connection with LNER when they watch Eleanor making a song and dance about the glorious freedoms of rail travel."

The campaign launched on Sunday 8th February across TV, OOH, radio OLV, cinema and social. With hero sites in key cities on the LNER route - London, Edinburgh, Newcastle, York and Leeds.

The media planning and buying was handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

