Representation Redefined: McDonald's and Sport England

The ad aims to be as authentic as it comes, featuring real life Gen Z McDonald’s workers on their nightshift at one of its busiest branches: London’s Liverpool Street Station.

It goes beyond a campaign

Creating an environment that is inclusive and harnesses feelings of belonging begins before cameras are rolling - it starts with partnership and an openness to new avenues of working.

“The key question isn’t ‘Is this representative?’ but ‘Who was in the room when it was created?’,” explains Jiggins. “Be prepared to work differently. Bring in new voices. Be open to challenge - even when it’s uncomfortable. That’s how you get to better work.”

This Girl Can’s aim to harness the voices of women overlooked by previous work didn’t just come from internal research but from community members: “We formed advisory panels made up of influential Black women and Asian Muslim women, where their feedback shaped not just the creative, but where and how the campaign showed up,” continues Jiggins.

AI presented another layer in identifying a scale for the levels of underrepresentation and how the work can play a role in closing discrimination gaps, which identified that only around “1.5 per cent of fitness imagery featured women of colour”.

McDonald’s Gen Z campaign with Leo UK also includes a partnership with the Diversity Standards Collective (DSC) to ensure inclusion was embedded throughout.

“We briefed with communities in mind, gathered insights from the DSC, and used that to shape the work throughout development,” says Pain. “That ensures relevance and helps us identify both opportunities and risks early on.

And although processes a such are paramount for the industry, the work doesn’t begin and end with a campaign.

“We have long term-commitment to young people, given they're the cornerstone of our business,” Pain outlines. “We have opened up the UK's largest internal work experience program within the UK which offers 2,500 paid internships for people that want to come and spend five working days understanding some of the core fundamentals of working in teams, communication and all of those real base pieces that you learn as part of one of your first jobs.

“That partnership is through our franchisees in every single community across the UK - it's about reaching those real deep pockets of the community, and not just having hubs in London or Manchester.”

Off the back of its work, Sport England is seeing “really good engagement across government”, says Peers. “I recently attended a parliamentary roundtable where we were discussing the importance of diversity and representation of women in sports and in leadership positions, and it's those sort of conversations that can then help lead to systemic change and policy change.

“This is a three year campaign, so we're at the very beginning, but it's really amazing to see women understanding that they feel seen. We're seeing women actually seeing the world of sport and physical activity as a place for them that they feel welcome. And long may that continue.”

The role of the agency

Perhaps often an unsung element at times when it comes to inclusivity is the role of the agency in driving the message. For This Girl Can, that story and its impact is well told and it's certainly what 23red has been built on over the years. But for Leo UK and McDonald's it is perhaps unexpected to focus on a positive societal focus.

Pain, however, makes sure to sign the long-standing agency partner's praises having built "trust, open dialogue, and healthy challenge" as a consequence of their decades together and both sides can push each other constructively.

She also warns that many brands are so afraid of making mistakes that they end up doing nothing, which is worse. "They have also given us healthy pushback. That's exactly what we're looking for and what we need throughout that creative development. And the final bit that I would say as well is that it's about progress and not perfection."

Pain's advice to other marketers looking to create impact: find partners they genuinely trust and who will challenge them in the right ways, leading to the strongest creative work.