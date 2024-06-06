The Story Of PR Powerhouse Jackie Cooper

Quick-fire Questions

How important is it that Edelman is an independent agency?

I see independence akin to a heart. It's hugely important because like a heart, it pumps you, but it's also where the love resides. There's a mechanical aspect to it, and there's a spiritual, emotional aspect. That's what independence means for our agency. We are very aware of Dan Edelman and Richard remains very vocal, keeping Dan's spirit alive. He always said, 'We don't need to be the biggest, but we do need to be the best.' And being the best is everything.

Independence gives our people a sense of working for a firm, not just shareholders. Psychologically, it's different. You feel you have a stake in it, decisions are made for the company's progress, not just to please shareholders and markets. Holding companies offer other opportunities; I'm not criticising them. We collaborate with agencies within holding companies because of our independent stance. Richard calls us 'Switzerland.' We can collaborate freely, bringing diverse expertise to the table, limitless contributions. It changes the essence of coming to work.

One of my protégés once accused me of selling out when I sold JCPR. I disagreed. Staying independent would have limited our progress. By selling, I saw limitless potential. He didn't understand and left. Eventually, he realised the opportunity he missed. He now runs a successful agency, still calls me boss, and admitted he didn't see the opportunity at the time. It's nice to hear that acknowledgement.

What is the one thing about the industry that you hope to change?

I’m still driven by the mission I’ve always been on – to demonstrate the immense impact that PR in the wider sense can deliver, beyond any other marketing service. The creating, telling, and sharing of human-centric stories, while both promoting and protecting brands and companies, can really only be done by people who understand how to craft them. Companies and brands need more than a 30-second spot to deliver impact and engagement.

At Edelman, we’re redefining what PR means. It’s not merely communications and press releases, it’s about relating to the public. Our world needs this more and more.

Have you had any notable mentors throughout your career?

After the acquisition of my company, Richard Edelman mentioned that he wanted to come to London and feel proud of Edelman, something he couldn't do before. I understood his sentiment from that comment, and it freaked me out. But luckily, in the first year of the acquisition, I had two amazing mentors, Michael Deaver and Mike Seymour. Michael Deaver, who was once Reagan's publicist, was extraordinary, not to mention wise and funny. He worked in Washington for us and was among the business aspects for Edelman, particularly in the political arena. He once told me, "Don't change; we bought you because you have something we don't". His words challenged my imposter syndrome.

Mike Seymour was the head of global crisis at the time of our acquisition. He was unexpectedly wonderful and he in fact used to work in comms for the British Army. He taught me to have a voice internally at Edelman. Though I had my own business at 23 years old, coming from a small agency with no university degree, I felt overwhelmed by the 2,5000 super-smart people from around the world at Edelman, but Mike wouldn't hear it. He pushed me to speak up.

I learned so much from these two men, that now, with new acquisitions, I always assign a buddy to help them navigate. They helped me stay true to myself and realise my value at the firm.

What has been your biggest failure?

My biggest failure was that when I set up on my own I didn’t realise that you have to be good at two things. You have to be good at the craft and you have to be good at running a business … and I didn't know how to run a business. If I knew then what I know now I would have certainly been better at running the business.

What advice would you give to the next Jackie Cooper?

Have belief and practice humility. You need belief in what you’re doing and the humility to learn the things you don’t. That’s where credibility and integrity come from. If you have those things, then clients will want to come with you.

Know why you are different. If you can be really articulate about why you’re in the room, then of course you can start your own business and have success because clients want agencies and teams that have a clear idea on what they are offering, driven by both the head and the heart.

Finally, context is everything. Context of the world, context of the business, context of the client, and context of 'why you'. Intimately understanding the context behind the shiny, flashy thing has been critical for the Gen Z Lab, the Longevity Lab, and with my own agency.