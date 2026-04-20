Comedy mic

Brain Food

Comments, Kids, and Comedy - The Stimuli of TMW's group strategy director

Jasmin Kocur outlines three things that keep her motivated and insightful

By Creative Salon

20 April 2026

Bit of Comedy 

Comedians are incredible storytellers. The best make a career from surfacing simple truths, building a narrative and landing a memorable punchline. I love a comedy night, but I am also partial to a cheeky meme and follow endless comedians in social. My daily go-to for inspiration and a good old cackle on the commute. 

  • Online Comments

All up in the Comments 

The comments section house absolute gold so whether I’m on Instagram, reading a news story or trawling through Reddit, I’m straight in the comments for the conversation. What are people saying? Who agrees? Who doesn’t? 

I find myself in a rabbit hole trawling though wildly varied points of view, piecing together opinions, responses and matching the face to the words  often just for fun. My camera roll is packed with endless screengrabs of comments; categorised as something that’s hit a note or nerve, sparked an idea or is there as supporting data. 

  • Mother Daughter

Kids

As a mother of two feisty girls, I’m fortunate enough to have access to their wonderfully weird minds. Kids are bizarrely on the pulse, and in a world of mass distraction and dual screening, they (like most of us) are brutal with their attention. They’re your toughest audience with unfiltered opinions and unpredictable feedback but their endless curiosity and magical imagination acts as a reminder of what makes hanging out with them so special and pushes to retain that curiosity at all costs.  

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