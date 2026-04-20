Comments, Kids, and Comedy - The Stimuli of TMW's group strategy director

All up in the Comments

The comments section house absolute gold so whether I’m on Instagram, reading a news story or trawling through Reddit, I’m straight in the comments for the conversation. What are people saying? Who agrees? Who doesn’t?

I find myself in a rabbit hole trawling though wildly varied points of view, piecing together opinions, responses and matching the face to the words — often just for fun. My camera roll is packed with endless screengrabs of comments; categorised as something that’s hit a note or nerve, sparked an idea or is there as supporting data.