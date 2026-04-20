Brain Food
Comments, Kids, and Comedy - The Stimuli of TMW's group strategy director
Jasmin Kocur outlines three things that keep her motivated and insightful
20 April 2026
Bit of Comedy
Comedians are incredible storytellers. The best make a career from surfacing simple truths, building a narrative and landing a memorable punchline. I love a comedy night, but I am also partial to a cheeky meme and follow endless comedians in social. My daily go-to for inspiration and a good old cackle on the commute.
All up in the Comments
The comments section house absolute gold so whether I’m on Instagram, reading a news story or trawling through Reddit, I’m straight in the comments for the conversation. What are people saying? Who agrees? Who doesn’t?
I find myself in a rabbit hole trawling though wildly varied points of view, piecing together opinions, responses and matching the face to the words — often just for fun. My camera roll is packed with endless screengrabs of comments; categorised as something that’s hit a note or nerve, sparked an idea or is there as supporting data.
Kids
As a mother of two feisty girls, I’m fortunate enough to have access to their wonderfully weird minds. Kids are bizarrely on the pulse, and in a world of mass distraction and dual screening, they (like most of us) are brutal with their attention. They’re your toughest audience with unfiltered opinions and unpredictable feedback but their endless curiosity and magical imagination acts as a reminder of what makes hanging out with them so special — and pushes to retain that curiosity at all costs.