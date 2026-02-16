Government launches campaign to encourage conversations about harmful online content

The campaign comes as a direct response to parents who have been calling out for support on how to navigate their children’s use of social media. New Government-commissioned research shows that half of British parents admit having never spoken to their children about harmful online content, despite 90% of 11-year-olds now owning a smartphone.

Created by TMW, part of Accenture Song, the campaign will run across TV, online video, display, search, radio, social and DOOH. Media planning was handled by Wavemaker and media buying was by OmniGov at Manning Gottlieb OMD. The creative campaign will raise awareness of how insidious body-shaming, misogynistic and rage bait content is, whilst providing parents with the impetus to communicate with their children (aged 8-14, all genders).

In the hero film, which will run across VOD and social, we see a teenage boy on the sofa. As the camera zooms in towards him, the voiceover describes the types of harmful content he sees on his phone while an ordinary family morning continues around him. The voiceover then questions, “Is your child influenced by toxic content? You won’t know, until you ask.”

The radio ad focuses on the harmful information seen by a daughter as her dad makes dinner, again reminding parents of how easily this could be happening around them, and the need to start regular conversations.

Voice-enabled interactive Smart Speaker advertising and Digital Display advertising support parents to set weekly calendar reminders to chat with their children. Influencer marketing and radio partnerships provide guidance from real parents.

The campaign encourages parents to engage with new guidance that has been made available, all backed by behavioural research and academic insights. This includes conversation prompts and age-appropriate advice for tackling misinformation and harmful content, including rage bait and misogyny. The aim is to encourage media literacy in parents and children, developing an understanding of what content is out there, and why kids might see it.

Whilst the campaign provides immediate support for parents, this launches alongside a National Conversation and consultation on children’s digital wellbeing, with the Government engaging directly with parents and children across the country to shape longer-term measures.

The creative campaign will initially launch as a pilot in Yorkshire and the Midlands, giving the Government the opportunity to consult and learn from families before exploring rolling out a national campaign.

James Staff, Director of Communications at Department for Science, Innovation & Technology said, “We want to give families clear, practical guidance they can easily start to use with young people about online safety. It's a complicated topic that needs to be handled sensitively so we've consciously developed this campaign in partnership with experts and consulted parents widely on the approach. We're piloting this for now which gives us the chance to test and learn to ensure that the government is supporting families in the right way."

Elinor Jones, Managing Partner at TMW, part of Accenture Song, said, “So many parents have fears about the way their children engage with online content, but they often feel in the dark about the specifics. Through this campaign, we’re seeking to change that. By equipping them with the insight and language that allows them to have necessary conversations, we’re hoping to encourage kids to think critically about what they see online.”

