Leaf - suzuki ad

'Finally, the EV you’ve been looking for' Heralds Suzuki

The work from TMW continues the brand's 'Good Different' platform

By Creative Salon

20 October 2025

Suzuki has released an integrated campaign to launch its first-ever electric car, the all-new e Vitara. 

Running across TV, OOH, VOD, cinema, radio and social, the TMW-created campaign targets a large section of the UK car-buying market: the nearly five million Brits who have been on the fence about switching to electric. Hesitant to jump too soon, this group has been prudently keeping an eye out for ‘the one’ to convince them. 

‘Finally, the EV you’ve been looking for’ presents the all-new e Vitara as the reward for their patience – good things come to those who wait, after all. Much like their audience, Suzuki has been sure to get things right, resulting in an unrivalled 10-year warranty, impressive styling and tech as standard, all wrapped up in a rugged SUV at a surprisingly low price.  

Set to the sultry tones of Dusty Springfield’s The Look of Love, the TVC (directed by Traktor of Stink Films) sees a family man repeatedly trying to get a proper look at the new e Vitara. He likes what he sees, but his every attempt to see more is frustrated by ‘sod’s law’. Whether it’s a glimpse from a café unceremoniously blocked by the soapy sponge of a window cleaner or an untimely opened parasol spoiling his view at the seaside, things always seem to get in the way of his perfect view of the e Vitara. 

With all frustrations resolved, we see him contentedly pulling into his driveway, before looking lovingly at his new car unobscured. The voiceover then reveals the campaign’s key line, “Finally, the EV you’ve been looking for”, before playing out with one final visual gag. 
 
In OOH, radio and social executions, we capture soon-to-be owners at the exact moment they clamp eyes on the e Vitara for the first time. A hapless barber spots one parked outside, consequently mowing a wide furrow across his customer’s hair, whilst a dog walker stops in her tracks and drops her lead as her pooch bolts out of picture. 

  • Suzuki EV OOH ad

This is TMW’s second new model launch campaign for Suzuki. The first, ‘Best Kept Secret on the Road’, saw an integrated campaign for the new Swift, depicting proud Suzuki owners going to cunning lengths to keep their beloved cars under wraps. This campaign evolves the theme of intriguing audiences who are proud to be Good Different by going against the grain of category conventions. 

Its in-house production team, Move Studio, produced the campaign in collaboration with Stink Films and Traktor. Media buying and strategy was handled by the7stars for TV, radio and OOH; and Jellyfish for digital and social. 

Jodie Brooke, General Manager Marketing (Automotive), Suzuki said, “True to our Good Different platform, we're celebrating the millions of UK drivers who have trusted their instincts on going electric. They've taken the time to wait for 'the one' to appear, and here it is. TMW have helped us develop a campaign that captures the moment patience pays off.” 

Graeme Noble, Chief Creative Officer, TMW said, “Despite all the public pushes to switch to EV, so many Brits have held off so far. They might have kept an eye out for what's about, but the right one never fully materialises into view. Like a rare sighting of a celeb across the street, only to be obscured by an (im)perfectly timed reversing van. With this campaign, we wanted to tap into that frustration our audience is feeling – and capture the eureka moment when they realise the search might be over.”  

 

Credits 

Title/Project  - “Finally, the EV you’ve been looking for” 

Agency  - TMW 

Jodie Brooke: General Manager, Marketing, Suzuki

Graeme Noble , Chief Creative Officer, TMW 

Mark Urey, Creative Director

Neil Matthews & Stuart Woodall, Associate Creative Director Team 

Phoebe Rodgers, Dan Bowers, Planner/Chief Strategy Officer

Karen Morris, Sophie Maher, Alice Fews, Kate Howarth, Emma Jacob , Account Team

Becky Yates, Project Management 

Nick Raven, Amy Henderson, Design & Copy  

  Liz Hickson, Jordan Selvey, Studio 

Millie Graham-Campbell, Head of Production 

Stelios Theocharous, Senior Agency Producer 

Move Studio (TMW), BTS & Cutdowns 

Thomas Rees Kaye, Dan Wong, Editor (cutdowns & BTS) & Videographer (BTS) 

Stink Films, Production Company (TVC) 

Traktor, Director  C/O Stink Films 

Ed Bellamy, 1st AD 

Andrew Levene, Managing Director / Executive Producer,

Kate Sharpe, Executive Producer 

Producer, Ben Roberts,

Kelly Brown, Production Manager 

Franz Lustig, DOP  

Marco Puig, Production Designer 

Rosa Dias, Costume Designer 

Algy Sloane, Tom Gale, Location Manager, Scout

Final Cut, Post-Production (edit),

Rick Russell, Editor 

Ruby Browne, Assistant Editor 

Nikki Porter, Senior Edit Producer 

Framestore, Post-Production (VFX) 

Andy Salter, VFX Shoot Supervisor & Flame Lead 

Kamen Markov, VFX Creative Director 

Alexia Paterson, VFX Executive Producer 

Ben Stell, VFX Producer 

Maya Manor, VFX Production Assistant 

Company 3, Post-Production (Colour) 

Matthieu Toullet, Colourist 

Harry Watts, Senior Colour Producer 

Factory Studios, Post-Production (audio) 

Josh Campbell, Sound Design and Mix 

Audio Producer, Rebecca Boswell 

CRXSS, Production Company (Stills) 

John Cross, Elena Huntley, Production 

Photographer, Kelvin Murray  

Photographer’s Assistants, Jack Gill, Ken Street 

Stylist, Mair Joint 

Location Manager, Nick Hale 

Post-Production (retouch), One White Chair 

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.