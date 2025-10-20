'Finally, the EV you’ve been looking for' Heralds Suzuki

This is TMW’s second new model launch campaign for Suzuki. The first, ‘Best Kept Secret on the Road’, saw an integrated campaign for the new Swift, depicting proud Suzuki owners going to cunning lengths to keep their beloved cars under wraps. This campaign evolves the theme of intriguing audiences who are proud to be Good Different by going against the grain of category conventions.

Its in-house production team, Move Studio, produced the campaign in collaboration with Stink Films and Traktor. Media buying and strategy was handled by the7stars for TV, radio and OOH; and Jellyfish for digital and social.

Jodie Brooke, General Manager Marketing (Automotive), Suzuki said, “True to our Good Different platform, we're celebrating the millions of UK drivers who have trusted their instincts on going electric. They've taken the time to wait for 'the one' to appear, and here it is. TMW have helped us develop a campaign that captures the moment patience pays off.”

Graeme Noble, Chief Creative Officer, TMW said, “Despite all the public pushes to switch to EV, so many Brits have held off so far. They might have kept an eye out for what's about, but the right one never fully materialises into view. Like a rare sighting of a celeb across the street, only to be obscured by an (im)perfectly timed reversing van. With this campaign, we wanted to tap into that frustration our audience is feeling – and capture the eureka moment when they realise the search might be over.”

